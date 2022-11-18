ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man dies in accident near Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Norfolk man. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that 67-year-old, Albert Reeves of Norfolk, was found in his vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Ave. on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
NORFOLK, NE
waynedailynews.com

NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION

TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Madison man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop in northeast Nebraska led to arrest for alleged cocaine possession on Sunday. At approximately 2:38 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing the car speeding in the 1400 block of S. 13th Street. The officer reported smelling alcohol on...
NORFOLK, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City wellfield to be removed

DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City wellfield to be removed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
DAVID CITY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

NORFOLK, NE

