BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Norfolk man. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that 67-year-old, Albert Reeves of Norfolk, was found in his vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Ave. on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
BATTLE CREEK – A weekend fatality was reported in northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 20, Norfolk dispatch was notified of a vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Avenue on 834th Road. The...
TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS. SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.
In response to stubbornly high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a slice of the region a “Phase 3 area.”
County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop in northeast Nebraska led to arrest for alleged cocaine possession on Sunday. At approximately 2:38 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing the car speeding in the 1400 block of S. 13th Street. The officer reported smelling alcohol on...
DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near David City wellfield to be removed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
A routine traffic stop in Norfolk early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Madison man. According to Captain Mike, Bauer, at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding car in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. The officer had contact...
In one order a neighbor of Jones claims that Jones are more than one occasion threatened his life and the life of his wife.
Officials say it took more than 30 firefighters and several emergency responders to control the fire.
After an argument, a woman brought a man to her boyfriend's house where things escalated to a physical altercation.
The court documents say in March of 2020, Glass began to harass and intimidate a man dating his ex-wife.
