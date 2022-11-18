Read full article on original website
CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation
DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005452/en/ CJ Logistics is pleased to announce that GNT is now CJ Logistics Transportation. For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com/solutions/asset-based-transportation/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Gelesis Reports Upcoming Participation in Wolfe Research’s Annual Consumer Growth Conference
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) (“Gelesis” or the “Company”), the maker of Plenity for weight management, today announced that its Chief Operating & Commercial Officer, David Pass, Pharm.D., will be featured in a panel discussion at Wolfe Research’s virtual Consumer Growth Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005103/en/ Plenity is inspired by nature and FDA cleared to aid in weight management. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
‘Roboconomy’ infiltrates GXO Logistics facilities
One year ago, in an interview with Modern Shipper, Mark Manduca, chief investment officer for GXO Logistics, said that 100% of the company’s contracts signed in Q3 2021 included some type of automation. This November, those early automation gains are starting to show themselves. On Tuesday, GXO (NYSE: GXO)...
How Customer Persona is Becoming a Core Element of Businesses’ Digital Marketing Approach
What are you going to ask someone when they walk into your store? Most probably their preferences, like what would they like to have from your collection, right? And how will you approach a person to target them to become your customer? By researching about and assessing whether they like to use what you sell.
thehypemagazine.com
Black Cannabis Magazine Partners with MJBizCon & Cookies To Provide Education and Networking Opportunities That Promote Diversity and Equity While Highlighting Minority Entrepreneurship
Black Cannabis Magazine is thrilled to announce its powerful presence and participation in this year’s MJBizCon. Founded in 2011, the annual conference has grown from a grassroots movement to a professional B2B focused four-day event with 35,000+ attendees and 1400+ vendors. MJBiz, in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine/BCM, presents...
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
microcapdaily.com
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) the Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. Reverse Merger
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) is rocketing up the charts up over 100% on Thursday as penny stock speculators continue to bid the price higher in an OTC market that seems to be heating up finally. The Company filed a Quarterly report earlier this week with OTCMarkets reporting they had withdrawn the previously filed reverse split announced in June with they filed an LOI with Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. to acquire control of its company shares by way of a Share Exchange. Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. is a provider of refrigerated trucking and individualized logistics, that has grown year over year, servicing over 65,000 customers, while delivering over three quarters of a million loads.
financefeeds.com
Truist Wealth launches self-directed investing platform Truist Trade
“Whether used to manage all or a portion of a portfolio, Truist Trade provides clients the added control of a self-directed account that is delivered by a seamless process from account opening through the trading experience.”. Truist Wealth has launched Truist Trade, a self-directed investing solution that allows clients to...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
argusjournal.com
Xfuels announces Cycle Oil & Gas Inc. hires Independent Geologist to begin developing drilling program for 2023
Electra, Texas, November 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Xfuels Inc. (OTC Pink: XFLS)is pleased to report that Cycle Oil & Gas Inc. has hired an Independent Geologist, David Felton, to begin developing a drilling program on its 174-acre Hodges lease. The Hodges lease is located in Wichita County,...
McDonald’s and Walmart beef suppliers criticised for ‘reckless’ antibiotics use
Suppliers of beef to McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Walmart are sourcing meat from US farms that use antibiotics linked to the spread of dangerous superbugs, an investigation has found. Unpublished US government records obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian show farms producing beef for meat...
freightwaves.com
Stord adds last-mile delivery optimization with Stord Parcel
In what has already been an extremely busy year for innovation and advancement, cloud supply chain firm Stord has added another tool into its growing suite of services. Stord Parcel is a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution that uses advanced modeling to choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level for each package.
enewschannels.com
Sales Boomerang Ranked #162 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
(OWINGS MILLS, Md.) — NEWS: Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced that Sales Boomerang ranked No. 162 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Sales Boomerang grew 906.4% from 2018-2021, the period relevant to the 2022 rankings.
takeitcool.com
Corn Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary
The latest report titled “Corn Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Corn. Report Features Details. Product Name Corn Production. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process Flow, Material Flow, Material Balance. Raw...
US News and World Report
TSMC Planning Advanced Chip Production in Arizona, Says Company's Founder
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc...
Italian Manufacturing Consortium Adds Denim Expert to the Family
Gruppo Florence has added a denim manufacturer and processor—a first for the group—to its now 21-company stable. The Italian manufacturing conglomerate, which services more than 50 global luxury labels, has acquired Ideal Blue Manifatture for an undisclosed sum. Located in Italy’s Marche region, Ideal Blue produces jeanswear for top fashion names, employs 140 people and recorded more than 26 million euros ($27 million under the current exchange rate) in revenues in 2021. It expects to earn 30 million ($31 million) euros this year and its compound annual growth rate from 2017 to 2021 averaged 10 percent. In 1976 Piero Moretti and his...
Launch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Computer Interaction
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today introduced Dynamic Interaction™, a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI that raises the bar for human-computer interaction by not only recognizing and understanding speech, but also responding and acting in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005459/en/ Dynamic Interaction is a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI (Photo: Business Wire)
microcapdaily.com
Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) Move Northbound Brewing as Robotics AI Innovator Raises $3.5 Million and Reverses Off $0.006 Lows
Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS: AITX) is rocketing northbound after reversing off $0.006 lows up 48% on Friday alone closing just off the high of the day at $0.011 on about $850,000 in dollar volume. AITX was one of the biggest penny stock runners of 2021 skyrocketing from tiple zeroes to highs near $0.30 per share. Now that the stock is based at a fraction of its former value and seems to have formed a clear bottom and selling has dried up investors are accumulating. AITX is an exciting story developing in small caps, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), the Company is making moves in the $100 billion plus global security services market. AITX is an SEC filer and recently applied for up listing its shares to fully reporting OTCQB.
salestechstar.com
Verta Continues Strong Momentum with Growing Demand for Its Operational AI Platform and Launch of Next-Generation Model Management System for AI-Driven Enterprises
Verta, the Operational AI company, today announced strong momentum with continued adoption and enhancement of its Operational AI platform, the launch of its Enterprise Model Management system for AI-driven enterprises, the debut of its Verta Insights research group to conduct primary research on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and expanded hiring of industry experts to meet growing market demand and delivery to support its customers.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
