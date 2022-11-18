Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Reform movement leader likens Ben-Gvir to David Duke
Union for Reform Judaism President Rabbi Rick Jacobs told Ynet on Sunday that appointing Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) Party, to a senior ministerial post risks opening a rift with Diaspora Jewry. “In America there is a feeling that appointing Itamar Ben-Gvir as Minister...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit faction to split from Religious Zionism Party as planned
Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Friday that his Otzma Yehudit faction will split from the Religious Zionism Party (RZP), in accordance with an agreement signed prior to Israel’s Nov. 1 elections. Ben-Gvir and RZP head Bezalel Smotrich forged the alliance at the behest of Prime Minister-designate and Likud Party leader...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s chief rabbi proposes amending the Law of Return
The Knesset should amend the Law of Return to curb non-Jewish immigration to Israel, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau of Israel urged. Lau, speaking at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries in New York, argued against the current law under which anyone with a Jewish grandparent is eligible for automatic Israeli citizenship.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘There is no problem with having a halachic state’
The return of the right to power in the recent Israeli elections is “a badge of honor for the [national religious] sector and proves that this is what the public wants,” according to Rabbi Haim Drukman, one of the most influential figures in the national-religious sector. In a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mike Pompeo speaks to JNS on US-Israel ties and whether he will run for president
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo oversaw the foreign policy of the most pro-Israel administration in American history. His policy, which came to be known as the Pompeo Doctrine, reversed long-standing American wisdom that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria were illegal. Pompeo, an Iran hawk, was also a...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Smotrich drops demand for defense portfolio, to become finance minister
Religious Zionism Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich has agreed to become Israel’s next finance minister, according to unconfirmed reports, walking back his demand for control of the defense ministry and seemingly paving the way for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the make-up of a governing coalition. Netanyahu reportedly had...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief in US for meetings focused on the Iranian threat
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi arrived in the United States on Sunday for a five-day visit that will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and regional expansionism, according to a statement by the Israeli military. Kohavi is scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump draws bleak picture of current US-Israel relations
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering via video feed on Saturday, said U.S.-Israel relations have deteriorated under the current administration. President Joe Biden’s efforts to reboot the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal, amounted to a betrayal of Israel...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies
Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran and Russia are getting closer. What does it mean for Israel?
In this week’s “Caroline Glick Show,” Glick sits down with Dr. David Wurmser, her colleague at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C., to discuss two related issues: Iran’s rising strategic ties with Russia, and the Iranian revolution as it enters a new, more violent phase.
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud: Smotrich will not get defense portfolio, even if it means new elections
Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich will not be given the defense portfolio, even if it means sending the country back to elections, according to Likud Party officials. The statement comes as the negotiation teams are scheduled to meet on Sunday to try to break an impasse in coalition talks.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid touts successes at final Cabinet meeting
At his government’s final weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised its military, economic and diplomatic accomplishments. “Relative to the short time that this government has been in office—a year and a half in total—the list of achievements…is extraordinary,” said Lapid. On...
Cleveland Jewish News
US Muslim delegation to visit Abraham Accord countries Israel and Bahrain
A delegation of American Muslim community leaders plans to visit two of the Abraham Accords countries, Bahrain and Israel. Sharaka—a Middle-East-based NGO that promotes people-to-people peace and engagement—and the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) said in a statement they are partnering to bring the delegation to promote women’s leadership and the role of faith leaders in peacebuilding.
Cleveland Jewish News
Judea and Samaria are not ‘occupied’ but ‘disputed,’ says DeSantis
In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition political conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—one of the front-runners for the 2024 presidential race—defended the right of Jews to live in their biblical homeland of Judea and Samaria. “I don’t care what the State...
Cleveland Jewish News
Addressing Jewish Republicans, Kevin McCarthy promises to yank Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee
LAS VEGAS (JTA) — Kevin McCarthy, the likely next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said he would remove Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democrat, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in part because of her criticism of Israel. He also hinted that her personal criticism of him last...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF intel chief: Iran to soon start enriching uranium to weapons-grade, but unlikely to dash to a bomb
Iran will soon begin enriching at least a “symbolic” amount of uranium to 90%, although it is unlikely make a dash for the bomb, IDF Military Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said on Monday. Speaking at conference organized by the Institute for National Security Studies, Haliva...
Cleveland Jewish News
Azerbaijan to open embassy in Israel
Azerbaijan’s parliament on Friday initiated the process of opening an embassy in Israel, making it the first Shi’ite Muslim-majority country do so. “Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement following the development. “The decision to open an embassy reflects the depth of the relationship between our countries. This move is the result of the Israeli government’s efforts to build strong diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world,” he added.
GOP leader calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is giving the Secretary of Homeland Security until Jan. 3 to resign or face a congressional investigation.
