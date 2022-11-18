Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
KRMG
Henryetta man in critical condition after mini dirt bike accident
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A Henryetta man is in critical condition after a mini dirt bike accident on county road 1090, about 17 miles west of Checotah, in McIntosh County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Steven Miller, age 31 of Henryetta, was driving a Coleman mini...
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
KRMG
Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
Restaurant says man with Tulsa ties died in Colorado Springs shooting
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Mexican restaurant says one of the five people killed at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has ties to Tulsa. Elote Cafe said one of their family members, Daniel, also known as Dan Dan, was killed. “Anyone who knew Dan Dan loved him. He...
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot
TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
Family of murdered Sapulpa woman speaks out, warns those suffering domestic abuse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Family members of a slain Sapulpa woman want the community to know how wonderful she was. Brittany Gowdy lived in a small one-story home, near W. Teel Rd. and S. Hickory St, in Sapulpa with her five children and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Joshua Stafford. On Saturday,...
Missouri man pleads guilty using violence against witnesses in a kidnapping, murder investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Another person has pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from communicating with law enforcement about the kidnapping and murder of a Joplin, Missouri, woman, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded...
Broken Arrow Rhema Bible Church’s Christmas lights display open to public
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Rhema Bible Church near North Elm and West Kenosha in Broken Arrow is lighting up this holiday season by displaying lights across it’s 110 acre campus. The church’s annual Christmas light display opened to the public on Wednesday night. The display will be...
Tulsa Health Dept.: RSV cases continue to rise
TULSA, Okla. — An El Reno teenager died from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The Tulsa County Health Department (THD) said RSV cases continue to rise among children and older adults. Just last month, 13-year-old Daniel Maifield was enjoying teenage life and being what his family described as “adventurous.”
Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries to give Thanksgiving baskets to those in need
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa nonprofit Restore Hope Ministries is giving Thanksgiving baskets to those in need within the Tulsa community. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, volunteer groups with Restore Hope Ministries will be providing 400 baskets to families in the local area. Volunteers and sponsors include Tulsa...
Comments / 0