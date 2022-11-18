Judge rules to allow early voting in Georgia Senate runoff on Saturday after Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Florida officials seek $250,000 fine for the operator of Orlando drop tower amusement ride after a 14-year-old fell to his death
Florida officials are seeking more than $250,000 in fines from the operator of a drop tower amusement park ride from which 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March, they announced Tuesday. Commissioner Nikki Fried of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has filed an administrative complaint...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgians to receive $28 million in housing tax credits
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including two in Albany. Once completed, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing.
Comments / 0