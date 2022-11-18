ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Names Favorite Natural Colorado Landmarks

It pretty much goes without saying that one of the things Colorado is most famous for, if not the one thing that it's most famous for, is its natural landmarks. Throughout our beautiful state, we have some of the most stunning mountains in the world, some of the best hiking trails around, some of the coolest state parks, and one of the best music venues on the planet which started out as a natural landmark itself.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign

Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado

Some states boast to have tens of thousands of lakes within their borders. Colorado doesn't have ten thousand of them, but many are surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and it makes our lakes and reservoirs much nicer to look at. Colorado is home to thousands of lakes and reservoirs state-wide....
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

What Do Frogs and Toads Do During the Winter in Colorado?

Certain species, such as black bears and small rodents, survive Colorado's cold winters by hibernating through the entire season. Other kinds of wildlife, like deer and elk, aren't phased at all by the freezing temperatures or snow on the ground. And for some animals, that aren't seen often as it is, what they do during the wintertime is even more of a mystery.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

12 Great Colorado Restaurants with Cheap Eats In Grand Junction

When you need to grab a bite to eat without spending a lot, where can you go in Grand Junction? Can you still find a hot lunch for $10 or less? What about lunch for $3 or $4?. Bring on the cheap eats. We'll get you started below with 12 great local options that have some delicious breakfast and lunch options for less than you might expect.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Enjoy the Comforts of Home at Colorado’s Rustic Treesort

Several treehouses scattered throughout Colorado allow adventurous travelers to take their journeys to new heights, but a treesort in Elizabeth elevates things to a whole new level. Peep Colorado's Unique Treesort. Escape to the Wilderness While Staying in these Two Colorado Treehouses. Campers who stay in these treehouses have full...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car

Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Here’s Why Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers

Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Has This Popular Midwest Trend Migrated to Colorado?

Growing up in Ohio, it was super common to see plastic or concrete goose statues dressed up in clothing on peoples' porches or in front yards - including my own. This unique trend is not something that's seen very often in Colorado, but could that be changing?. History. Lawn ornaments...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy