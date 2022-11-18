Read full article on original website
lakecountyexam.com
Lakeview Christmas parade, tree lighting Dec. 1
The Lakeview High School Honor Society has announced that the annual Town of Lakeview lighted Christmas parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1. The parade line up will be by the Town of Lakeview parking lot and the Chamber of Commerce. There is no need to sign up or...
lakecountyexam.com
“Drawing the West” program featured at Lake County Historical Society meeting
Karen Zamudio presented an interesting program titled, “Drawing the West” at the Lake County Historical Society meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Many historic trails were roughly surveyed and marked as early explorers, trappers, miners and emigrants carved their notion of travel through the American west. Karen’s presentation featured significant information about what is perhaps the best known and closest trail to southern Lake County, Oregon as well as Modoc County, California, the Applegate Trail.
lakecountyexam.com
Public meeting to consider Lakeview skate, bike park site
A public meeting regarding the site for a future skate and bike park in Lakeview will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at Lakeview Town Hall. Lakeview Wheels in Motion — the committee formed to bring a skate and bike park to Lakeview — was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to help with the design phase of the project. The committee is looking to establish a site for the park in order to pursue other grants and get the process moving.
lakecountyexam.com
Town of Lakeview awarded $250K grant for road projects
The Town of Lakeview has been awarded a $250,000 Small City Allotment grant. The Small City Allotment program is an annual allocation of state funds for local transportation projects. It is sponsored by the League of Oregon Cities and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The awarded grant will be used...
lakecountyexam.com
Miller Lake lamprey in lake for first time since 1950s
New evidence of Miller Lake lamprey shows these tiny fish are now back in Miller Lake — located in western Klamath County — for the first time since the 1950s. The evidence is lamprey wounds on six brown trout caught at Miller Lake this past summer by Jordan Ortega, an Oregon State University graduate student. Ortega is part of a team working to get lamprey back into Miller Lake.
lakecountyexam.com
Friends keep painting business alive into third generation
A local family business has been revived thanks to the efforts of Garrett Childress and Sean Hickey, who are working under the name Van Den Berg Painting. The company was started in Lakeview in 1979 by Childress’s grandfather, Dan Van Den Berg, and was then passed on to Childress’s parents — Harvey and Vickie Childress — who ran it for about ten years. As Childress and Hickey have taken up the moniker, Van Den Berg Painting is now a third-generation business.
KDRV
Earthquake at the Coast, tremors active in Lakeview area
LAKEVIEW & BANDON, Ore. -- A check of recent seismic activity for Oregon shows minor weekend earthquakes near Lakeview and a more noticeable earthquake near Oregon's coast. The U.S. Geological Survey shows an earthquake this morning west of Bandon registering 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale about 150 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. It also shows a 2.7 magnitude earthquake off Oregon's coast yesterday.
KDRV
Air quality in "red" for Klamath County, restrictions issued
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Klamath County's Public Health office is advising that the County's air quality is causing health risks and related restrictions. Klamath County's Public Health (KCPH) says the County's air quality advisory for Monday, November 21, to noon Tuesday November 22, is "red." The red category advisory is at least the third day since Thursday the County has reported its air quality advisory for "red" status.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Friday, Nov. 18 – Fed Energy Regulatory Commission Gives Final Approval for Plan to Remove Four Dams on Klamath River in California and Oregon.
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
