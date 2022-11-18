A public meeting regarding the site for a future skate and bike park in Lakeview will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at Lakeview Town Hall. Lakeview Wheels in Motion — the committee formed to bring a skate and bike park to Lakeview — was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to help with the design phase of the project. The committee is looking to establish a site for the park in order to pursue other grants and get the process moving.

