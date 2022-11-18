ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays

Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
Will Aloha Stadium redevelopment be our next white elephant?

Hawaii’s record with major public facility projects is so poor it’s a wonder lawmakers have allowed this idea to get as far as it has. Hawaii’s policymaking elites and their construction industry buddies are getting all excited about moving forward on redevelopment of the old Aloha Stadium.
OMG? Oh My Grill! Local Plates & Affordable Prices

Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at a Pearl Kai Shopping Center with a restaurant that will have you saying “OMG”. Oh My Grill is a relatively new, but very popular restaurant in Honolulu for local style plate lunches and meals. The locally owned and operated restaurant serves up local staples like hamburger steak with savory gravy all over, crispy and juicy chicken katsu, or a good old mixed plate with all of the fixings. JJ Lee, owner of Oh My Grill, shared all of the details on their great, new location!
Laulima: Aunt caring for 4 nephews after great loss

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four boys, ages one, four, five and twelve, just recently lost their mother to pancreatic cancer and their father abandoned them. Their aunt just recently took them in. The aunt, who doesn’t have children of her own, said they’re doing better but she couldn’t have planned for the unexpected financial strain. She […]
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others

Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii

In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
