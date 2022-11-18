Read full article on original website
Related
Photo gallery: Bloom! Garden & Art Festival
The Bloom! Garden & Art Festival took place this weekend at Ward Village. On Nov. 19 and 20, plant and garden enthusiasts were delighted to experience all things plants.
Crumbl’s limited Ocean Spray Thanksgiving Cookie
Crumbl Cookie announced they are bringing back their limited edition Cranberry White Chip ft. Ocean Spray.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays
Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
An early start to Christmas in Hawaii
Many families are eager to get their Christmas tree now, and tree farms and vendors are ready for the rush.
Noelani Craft Fair returns for the holidays
The annual Noelani PTA Craft and Children's Fair is set to return on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Noelani Elementary School, 2655 Woodlawn Drive in Mānoa.
hawaiireporter.com
Will Aloha Stadium redevelopment be our next white elephant?
Hawaii’s record with major public facility projects is so poor it’s a wonder lawmakers have allowed this idea to get as far as it has. Hawaii’s policymaking elites and their construction industry buddies are getting all excited about moving forward on redevelopment of the old Aloha Stadium.
KHON2
OMG? Oh My Grill! Local Plates & Affordable Prices
Hawaii’s Kitchen is on the road at a Pearl Kai Shopping Center with a restaurant that will have you saying “OMG”. Oh My Grill is a relatively new, but very popular restaurant in Honolulu for local style plate lunches and meals. The locally owned and operated restaurant serves up local staples like hamburger steak with savory gravy all over, crispy and juicy chicken katsu, or a good old mixed plate with all of the fixings. JJ Lee, owner of Oh My Grill, shared all of the details on their great, new location!
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
hulalandblog.com
Doris Duke’s Shangri La & the Honolulu Museum of Art: Hawaii’s Most Undiscovered Gem
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Shangri La is the most “undiscovered hidden gem” on Oahu. Usually when people are asking about hidden gems, they’re expecting me to tell them about some secret slice of beach that only a handful of people know about, but THIS is truly an unexpected surprise.
bigislandnow.com
Historic Kailua Village celebrating holiday season with tree lighting, concert, parades
The Historic Kailua Village will ring in the holiday season with special events and activities that include a tree lighting, Christmas parades by land and sea, and a free concert with Grammy Award wining Kalani Pe’a. Kailua Kalikimaka Tree Lighting: Kailua Village Business Improvement District begins the festivities on...
Laulima: Aunt caring for 4 nephews after great loss
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four boys, ages one, four, five and twelve, just recently lost their mother to pancreatic cancer and their father abandoned them. Their aunt just recently took them in. The aunt, who doesn’t have children of her own, said they’re doing better but she couldn’t have planned for the unexpected financial strain. She […]
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others
Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
Salvation Army giving out free Thanksgiving meals
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army said it's gotten a head start on the holidays and have already handed out free thanksgiving meals over the weekend.
Salvation Army: Thanksgiving events across the islands
The Salvation has announced their Thanksgiving food distribution programs and schedules for this year.
nomadlawyer.org
Waipahu : 1 Of The Best Things To Do In Waipahu, Hawaii
In Honolulu County, Hawaii, you’ll find the small city of Waipahu. This city has a population of 38216 people and is approximately 4,834 miles from Washington DC. However, the town’s population has steadily declined over the last five years. This may be due to several reasons. These reasons may be short-term, or they could be long-term. For example, a low birth rate can trigger a domino effect and result in further population decline. Also, a low demand for basic services can be a contributing factor to a population decline.
LIST: Trip Advisor ranks the best poke on Oahu
Trip Advisor ranks the best poke within a region and came out with their list of best poke on Oahu for Nov.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Single mom and domestic violence survivor starts a new life with her kids
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Regine Supnet flew to Honolulu seven years ago from the Philippines, she had never been on a plane. “It was so fun. Like, I’m pregnant that time,” she said. She couldn’t speak English and didn’t know anyone except her then-husband and his family, but...
Blood bank supply is low, donors needed
The Blood Bank of Hawaii and Walgreens have partnered together to encourage blood donations.
KITV.com
Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
Comments / 0