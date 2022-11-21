ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The official early Black Friday PS5 deals are live at retailers - save on games and hardware

By Rob Dwiar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqxcm_0jG4Rwh800

Now, we are well and truly in the week of Black Friday With Sony itself breaking cover on what's going to get the discount treatment this summer, it's fair to say that, as of today, the official Black Friday PS5 deals have now begun.

Sony has clearly taken the lead in determining what hardware (no, not the consoles, before you ask or skip ahead) and games are getting their prices cut in celebration of the sales season, and all the major retailers have quickly updated their listings accordingly. We've found the best retailers, predictably, to have you covered are Walmart and Amazon, which are well stocked and showing the price cuts up and down the hardware and game lines.

The great news is that there are almost too many great deals to list, and clicking through from any of our highlighted deals below will almost certainly bring you face-to-face with more good Black Friday gaming deals .

The DualSense controller - of all colors and kinds - has also taken a big price cut. You'll now find basically all colors of the controller at the $49.99 mark, which is fantastic and marks a new record low. The default white version is $49 on the nose at Walmart (was $69.99) which shows a 20 dollar drop in price, but more unusual colorways such as the Cosmic Red beauty have suffered heavier price cuts to come down to $49 at Walmart, given their higher starting point of $74.99.

And then there are some Black Friday PS5 deals in terms of games, and in particular those first-party games. There's a first-ever discount on The Last of Us Part I ( now $49.99 , was $69.99), a massive discount on Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut which has stubbornly held its price since its release (now just $29.99 , was $69.99), and there is a near-half price offer on this year's Horizon Forbidden West ( now $39.99 , was $69.99).

You'll find more information on all the headline offers we've picked out below, and plenty more PS5 deals further down the page.

Today's best early Black Friday PS5 deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g2Qa_0jG4Rwh800

PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset | $99.99 $69 at Best Buy
Save $31; lowest ever price - This is a never before seen record low price on the official Pulse 3D headset! If you've not picked it up yet and were waiting for a bargain then this is it! Smashes its previous record low by about 20 bucks.

UK: White - £87.24 £69.99 at Amazon
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z78vq_0jG4Rwh800

PS5 DualSense Controller (White) | $69.99 $49 at Walmart
Save $21 - The standard, default DualSense PS5 controller is now at a record new low, smashing its previous by a whole $10. Honestly, never been a better time to grab an extra pad by itself.
Also available at Amazon .

UK: White - £61.06 £39.99 at Amazon
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPnWq_0jG4Rwh800

PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) | $74.99 $49.99 at Walmart
Save $25 - Offering a bigger discount due to its higher starting point, the Cosmic Red DualSense is also at a new record low right now. The previous best was $59!
Also available at Amazon .
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXL8O_0jG4Rwh800

PS5 DualSense Controller (Galactic Purple) | $74.99 $49.99 at Walmart
Save $25 - Mirroring the saving of the Cosmic Red above, this is a cracking saving on a brilliant colorway -
and probably my favourite of the newer ones released by Sony. This represents a whole third of the price and is a historic low.
Also available at Amazon .
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hx7MH_0jG4Rwh800

PS5 DualSense Controller (Nova Pink) | $74.99 $49 at Amazon
Save $25 - If you fancy injecting some near-eye-watering brightness into your setup, then the Nova Pink is also at a record low price. A seriously terrific price.
Also available at Amazon .
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfmPE_0jG4Rwh800

PS5 DualSense Controller (Starlight Blue) | $74.99 $49.99 at Walmart
Save $25 - Also proving popular in the new DualSense colorways, the Starlight Blue controller is down to a record low now thanks to that same $25 discount.
Also available at Amazon .

UK: £65.43 £39.99 at Amazon
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3TaW_0jG4Rwh800

PS5 DualSense Controller (Midnight Black) | $69.99 $49 at Walmart
Save $20 - Completing the set of available discounts, the Midnight Black variant is also reduced to a historically low price. This is a chic and sleek look harking back to the default colours of the PlayStations of the past, and at this price it's a steal.
Also available at Amazon .

UK: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IIZJ_0jG4Rwh800

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Probably the most useful of the extra PS5 accessories in my opinion, the Charging Station looks the part but will also ensure you are never out of juice. And at this price, you can get it into your setup for a record low price.

UK: £24.99 £16.99 at Amazon
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRJAo_0jG4Rwh800

PlayStation Media Remote | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - This is perfect for those that use the PS5 for TV and movies too, ensuring you can control all of your media with an official, sleek accessory.

UK: £24.99 £17.99 at Currys
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1lOe_0jG4Rwh800

The Last of Us Part I | $69.99 $49.99 at Walmart
Save $20 - If, like a lot of folks, you were a little surprised by this coming out at 'full new-gen' price, then this first discount on the remaster is most welcome, and probably provides the price many are happy to jump on in time for the holidays. A record low price, unsurprisingly.
Also available at Amazon .

UK: £69.99 £44.95 at Amazon
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5y4z_0jG4Rwh800

Horizon Forbidden West | PS5 | $69.99 $39 at Amazon
Save $31 - Another perfect price to jump on now if you've been wanting to play one of the best games of the year for less. There's loads of hours to sink into over the holidays here, and it's another record low price.

UK: £59.9 9 £39.99 at Currys
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKVlo_0jG4Rwh800

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - Speaking of first-party releases that held their value annoyingly well, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is now at a bargain price of less than half price! This is a hell of a lot of game for your money and another perfect holiday game.

UK: £59.99 £34.99 at Currys
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZ1f0_0jG4Rwh800

Death Stranding Director's Cut | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This first-party PS5 release has seen some decent price fluctuation since it came out, but not as far down as this! A new record low, and an absolutely brilliant impulse purchase for the holidays.

UK: £42.99 £17.99 at Game
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aa9S3_0jG4Rwh800

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $69.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - This is a ridiculous bargain-basement price for a first-party PS5 game! Naturally at this never-before-seen level, it's a record low too, so there's never been a better time to jump in.

UK: £49.99 £21.99 at Currys
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzVci_0jG4Rwh800

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Yes, it's still a remaster, but getting both spectacular games on PS5, in one feel swoop at this record low price is an absolute bargain. Perfect holiday games.

UK: £42.99 £17.99 at Amazon
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDHFH_0jG4Rwh800

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - One of PS5's finest could be yours for a rock-bottom record low price thanks to this year's Black Friday prices. These first party games have really held their value since their release so if you've waited until now, then you've timed it perfectly.

UK: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon
View Deal

More of today's best PS5 deals

If you're looking to keep tabs on such PS5 gear to see if any other retailers get in on the action and offer better prices then check out the below deals and prices, as brought to you by our price-finding beavers every 30 minutes.

If you're after more PS5-shaped discounts this winter then be sure to check out the latest early Black Friday PS5 headset deals , Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals , and Black Friday PS5 SSD deals .

Comments / 0

