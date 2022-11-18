ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City launches application for San Francisco's first 'Drag Laureate'

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco is seeking out applicants for the city's first-ever drag performer ambassador, Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday.

The city's first "Drag Laureate" will serve as a representative of LGBTQ+, nightlife and entertainment communities.

SF Mayor London Breed CBS

"San Francisco's commitment to inclusivity and the arts are the foundation for who we are as a city," said Mayor Breed. "Drag artists have helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ rights and representation across our city, and they are a part of what makes our city so special. Investing in programs that continue their legacies and create opportunities for the next generation of drag performers to thrive help us to celebrate our city and this community."

First announced in June as a part of Breed's two-year budget, the city is seeking a performer who embodies San Francisco's diverse and historic drag culture, has a knack for organizing events and has a background of community engagement.

The vetting committee is comprised of representatives from a diverse group of city agencies and community organizations, including the Human Rights Commission, the Arts Commission, Office of Transgender Initiatives, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Castro Cultural District.

"I can't think of any other city with a drag community more talented, diverse, inclusive and exciting than San Francisco," said Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. "As a member of the Drag Laureate vetting committee I'm relying on my 35 years of experience as a drag activist, fundraiser, public speaker, event producer and entertainer to present Mayor Breed with the very best candidates to represent our city."

The San Francisco Public Library will award the recipient with a $55,000 stipend for the 18-month term as they participate in and host community Drag events, partner with organizations during Pride Month and preserve San Francisco's Drag history.

"San Francisco would not be the beacon for LGBTQ rights it is without drag artists," said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, "This program is an appropriate recognition of the essential role drag plays in our queer culture, and I look forward to seeing who will be named our first Drag Laureate."

The program came about after San Francisco's LGBTQ+ Cultural Heritage Task Force, created by then-supervisor Sen. Scott Weiner, recommended more opportunities for LGBTQ+ artist residency opportunities.

"San Francisco's Drag Laureate program is a wonderful celebration of our drag queens," said Wiener. "Drag performers are an amazing representation of the LGBTQ community and they contribute so much to our city. I'm thrilled about the launch of this program, and excited to see who is crowned Drag Laureate."

Applications for the position can be submitted online no later than 6 p.m. on Jan. 16.

