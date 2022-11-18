ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNJ4j_0jG4Rgok00

Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (left) and running back Tony Pollard (20) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Rogersville Review

Cowboys set table for East run as Giants come knocking

Winning the NFC East becomes a longshot with a loss on Thanksgiving Day, hiking the stakes for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 over their rivals, who meet for the second time this season following a 23-16 Cowboys' victory on Sept. 26 at East Rutherford, N.J. The rematch arrives as the Cowboys host a game on Thanksgiving for the 45th consecutive...
DALLAS, TX
The Rogersville Review

Better call OBJ? Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson has torn ACL

Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season and likely part of offseason workouts with a torn right ACL, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday as New York opens a short week of preparation for a Thanksgiving game with the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards on Sunday before he left the loss to the Detroit Lions. He ends his rookie season with 23 catches for 227 yards with one score in six games (three starts). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Rogersville Review

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion. Cincinnati (6-4) took the lead for good when Burrow flipped a 1-yard touchdown toss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Rogersville Review

NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
DETROIT, MI
The Rogersville Review

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) eyes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) as he drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports-The Cincinnati Enquirer
CINCINNATI, OH
The Rogersville Review

49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Mexico City on Monday night, 17 years after the NFC West rivals clashed in the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the United States. Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Estadio Azteca, with the 49ers a consensus 10-point favorite. San Francisco (5-4) is seeking a third consecutive win that would vault the team into a first-place tie in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Rogersville Review

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder and could receive more rest this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fields suffered a season-ending injury. He said the option of further testing is available if Fields hasn't recovered by the time Wednesday's practice begins. Fields underwent an MRI exam to confirm no major damage was sustained to his non-throwing shoulder on...
CHICAGO, IL
The Rogersville Review

NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots

Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) runs under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review

Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Rogersville Review

Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes...
CHICAGO, IL
The Rogersville Review

Report: Backup QB Colt McCoy to start Monday for Cardinals

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback on Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals meet the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, NFL Network reported. Starter Kyler Murray took limited reps in practice this week because of a hamstring injury. McCoy also was limited by a knee injury on Thursday but had no designation on the final injury report. Murray was designated as questionable and apparently will miss his second straight...
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy