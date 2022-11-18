Read full article on original website
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which started in late October and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
Digital Trends
This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out
One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals: Amazon's best-selling TV is on sale for just $79.99
If you're looking to pick up cheap TV ahead of the official Black Friday TV deals event, then you're in luck. We've just spotted the 2022 Insignia 24-inch Fire HD TV on sale for just $79.99 (opens in new tab) - a price unheard of for a smart display. The...
Digital Trends
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: early sales and what to expect on the big screens this year
The Black Friday 75-inch TV deals are already starting to appear so we're herding them up as they come in - as well as some info on what we can still expect
Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Deals Starting at Just $11 — Up to 78% Off
Macy's has so many early access Black Friday deals happening right now, so get your shopping done sooner — details
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
Home Depot Black Friday Deals On Sale Right Now
The big box chain joins a growing list of retailers releasing Black Friday sales weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
AOL Corp
Target just released a new set of early Black Friday deals — save on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, Samsung Frame TVs and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Not to scare you, but the holiday season...
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Walmart Black Friday Sales Events Starting Now
The nation’s largest retailer put another nail in the coffin of the the traditional "Black Friday." There's no need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving for the deals anymore.
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Every Android phone owner must check settings – someone may be watching
APPS have access to all sorts on your phone but thankfully you can control most of it. Many of them will probably have a perfectly legitimate reason to request access to a certain part of your phone. For example, WhatsApp needs permission to access your contacts in order to find...
