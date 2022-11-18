Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
More deer harvested during opening weekend across Wisconsin than 2021
MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that deer harvest numbers are up during the opening weekend this season compared to the 2021 season. The DNR says that 102,347 deer were registered across the state during the opening weekend. During the opening weekend of the 2021...
WJFW-TV
Northwoods businesses and residents prepare for snowmobile season
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A report by Headwaters Economics shows that outdoor recreation is a top driver of Wisconsin’s economy year-round contributing $7.8 billion to the state’s GDP. The snowmobiling season is right around the corner which will certainly contribute to those numbers. Come December when the trails open, everyone in the Northwoods from business owners to residents will feel the impact of a sport invented here in Wisconsin.
WJFW-TV
Gov. Tony Evers orders U.S. and Wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff today
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the United States flag and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff today, in recognition of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack one year anniversary. The order will also pay respect to the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Area Food Pantry receives milk donation
RHINELANDER, Wis. - Through the Dairy Farmers of America and Kemps, The Giving Cow Project provides specially designed, shelf-stable milk to food pantries. The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry (RAFP) received 2 pallets of milk to supplement our Hodag Kids Programs. "Milk can be a challenging food item for a pantry....
WJFW-TV
Manager of Risk, Compliance, & Safety - 3345961
JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our diverse communities even better. Are you interested in leading risk, compliance, and safety initiatives to support the Nicolet College community? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the administrative direction of the Vice President of Administration, the Manager of Risk, Compliance, and Safety will lead college-wide initiatives in the areas of risk management, compliance, and campus safety to enhance a safe and respectful environment and support the mission of Nicolet College. The Manager serves as the primary authority for monitoring and coordinating College compliance; including the Clary Act, all related policy guidance, and other local, state, and federal laws, and regulations as assigned.
WJFW-TV
Local highway temporarily closed Monday morning due to garage fire
TOWN OF MERRILL - A portion of State Highway 107 in the Town of Merrill was closed for around 45 minutes in early this morning due to a garage fire. Multiple agencies responded to assist the Merrill Fire Department at the scene, including Town of Pine River, Town of Russell and Town of Corning Volunteer Fire Departments. The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.
WJFW-TV
Salvation Army looking for locals to help ring this holiday season
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Its that time of the year. With the holiday season almost here, locals will start seeing bell ringers at community locations. Tom Jerow is in charge of the Rhinelander unit and has rung bells for 30 years. He is looking for more locals to sign up to help them raise money. Those who register have the opportunity to help those in need.
Comments / 0