JOB DUTIES: At Nicolet College, our mission is to transform lives and enrich communities, and we see change as an opportunity to transform even more lives and to serve our diverse communities even better. Are you interested in leading risk, compliance, and safety initiatives to support the Nicolet College community? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the administrative direction of the Vice President of Administration, the Manager of Risk, Compliance, and Safety will lead college-wide initiatives in the areas of risk management, compliance, and campus safety to enhance a safe and respectful environment and support the mission of Nicolet College. The Manager serves as the primary authority for monitoring and coordinating College compliance; including the Clary Act, all related policy guidance, and other local, state, and federal laws, and regulations as assigned.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO