NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Mexico City on Monday night, 17 years after the NFC West rivals clashed in the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the United States. Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Estadio Azteca, with the 49ers a consensus 10-point favorite. San Francisco (5-4) is seeking a third consecutive win that would vault the team into a first-place tie in the...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
November 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Is Aaron Rodgers Healthy Enough to Play?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is battling through an injured thumb on his throwing hand, coach Matt LaFleur said.
Cowboys set table for East run as Giants come knocking
Winning the NFC East becomes a longshot with a loss on Thanksgiving Day, hiking the stakes for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 over their rivals, who meet for the second time this season following a 23-16 Cowboys' victory on Sept. 26 at East Rutherford, N.J. The rematch arrives as the Cowboys host a game on Thanksgiving for the 45th consecutive...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Does Christian Watson Need More Opportunities?
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson has scored five touchdowns the last two games. He needs more chances, Aaron Rodgers says.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Leaders' Message
It takes all the Green Bay Packers' veteran leaders to deliver the message, Aaron Rodgers says.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: No Margin for Error
The Green Bay Packers fell to 4-7 after losing to the Tennessee Titans. Coach Matt LaFleur knows the team faces long odds.
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers
Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion. Cincinnati (6-4) took the lead for good when Burrow flipped a 1-yard touchdown toss...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8). Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7). ...
Better call OBJ? Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson has torn ACL
Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season and likely part of offseason workouts with a torn right ACL, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday as New York opens a short week of preparation for a Thanksgiving game with the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards on Sunday before he left the loss to the Detroit Lions. He ends his rookie season with 23 catches for 227 yards with one score in six games (three starts). ...
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Streaking Lions chase four in a row, brace for Bills
Heading into November, the Detroit Lions resembled a train wreck. Entering their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, the Lions are suddenly on the fast track to playing meaningful games in December. Their hopes of entering the playoff picture could quickly be derailed when they host the powerful Buffalo Bills (7-3). Detroit (4-6) comes into the game with a three-game winning streak, including a convincing 31-18 road triumph over the New York...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'
Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) eyes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) as he drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports-The Cincinnati Enquirer
Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes...
