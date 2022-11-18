Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
Related
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Florida, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website. Three people are...
Armed Hillsborough man planned to set fire to local hospital, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man who planned to set fire to a local hospital in hopes of grabbing the FBI’s attention is behind bars Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted to the plan when they received a tip late Monday night that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had […]
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
2 women, 1 man found dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said three people are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill on Monday.
Mom and teen arrested for deadly August crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested Nikia Killens, 17, and her mother, Eloda Hogan, last week on charges related to an August crash in St. Petersburg that killed two teenage passengers.
Hillsborough Co. man impersonates dead twin to steal $145K in federal benefits: DOJ
A Seffner man pleaded guilty to stealing his dead brother's identity in order to steal federal benefits Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
St. Pete Rival Gang Members Arrested As City’s Murder Rate Rises
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Murderous rival gang activity in St. Pete’s south side has resulted in new arrests for an attempted first-degree murder incident that occurred in March. The March incident appears linked to St. Petersburg’s first homicide for 2022 which took place in
fox35orlando.com
Accused arsonist armed with AR-15, handgun shot by deputies on I-4 following chase
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic came to a standstill on I-4 Sunday morning after an armed arson suspect was shot by deputies on I-4 near Dinosaur World. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a 911 call came into the agency shortly before 8:15 a.m. about a man throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a Lakeland home.
New Port Richey Police solve cold case 21 years later
A cold case that has remained open for 21 years was finally solved due to additional witness testimony and details, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
2 arrested after street race ends in Pinellas County crash, troopers say
Two New Port Richey men were arrested Thursday night after a street race went wrong, according to arrest documents.
villages-news.com
79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County
A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
fox13news.com
Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
23 guns, fentanyl, & cocaine found in Tampa home; suspected drug dealers arrested, police say
Tampa police arrested two men Friday afternoon after finding nearly two dozen guns and narcotics inside an alleged drug dealer's home, according to a release.
fox13news.com
‘Don’t kill us, please’: Crash victims advocate for pedestrians, cyclists on World Day of Remembrance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the first time in Pinellas County, traffic crash victims and advocates walked along roads in Treasure Island and St. Petersburg for World Day of Remembrance, urging drivers to watch for those along the roadways. Holding signs with strong messages to drivers like, "Don't kill us,...
One Man Shot And Killed In Plant City Overnight
PLANT CITY, Fla. – An overnight shooting in Plant City has left one man dead and police seeking answers. On Saturday, Plant City Police Department received a report of multiple shots heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. Units arrived on the scene at
Fire breaks out at Riverview townhome
The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a townhome in Riverview Monday night.
Villages Daily Sun
Miller found guilty of lying under oath
The jury didn’t buy the doughnut defense. A Marion County jury of four men and two women needed just 25 minutes of deliberation Friday to find suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller guilty of felony perjury. Miller, the jury found, lied under oath during a criminal investigation into potential...
St. Pete teen driver arrested 3 months after fatal crash
A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.
pasconewsonline.com
PORT RICHEY: Police say cocaine found inside man during body cavity search
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Officers from the city of Port Richey arrested a man that was operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license in trafficking in Fentanyl. According to officers, they observed 26-year-old Ethan Ely operating and abandoning a motor vehicle at the Circle K located at 8011 U.S. Highway 19. Upon making contact with Ely, it was confirmed that he did not possess a valid driver license.
Comments / 2