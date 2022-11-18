ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

villages-news.com

79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County

A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
GIBSONTON, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Miller found guilty of lying under oath

The jury didn’t buy the doughnut defense. A Marion County jury of four men and two women needed just 25 minutes of deliberation Friday to find suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller guilty of felony perjury. Miller, the jury found, lied under oath during a criminal investigation into potential...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PORT RICHEY: Police say cocaine found inside man during body cavity search

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Officers from the city of Port Richey arrested a man that was operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license in trafficking in Fentanyl. According to officers, they observed 26-year-old Ethan Ely operating and abandoning a motor vehicle at the Circle K located at 8011 U.S. Highway 19. Upon making contact with Ely, it was confirmed that he did not possess a valid driver license.
PORT RICHEY, FL

