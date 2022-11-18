Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
Game poacher illegally possessed 37 bucks in Monroe County, police say
A Monroe County man, whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely, illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
Times News
Lehighton state police engaged in two pursuits on same day
State police at Lehighton were involved in two vehicle pursuits on Nov. 17. One was successful and one driver has not yet been charged. The first began about 12:46 a.m. along Route 115 at Weir Lake Road, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and fled.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County man charged with attempted homicide
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY, PA. - A Carbon County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police say troopers from PSP Fern Ridge were called to St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, concerning a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. After...
Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts Allentown streets, authorities say
UPDATE: Allentown pedestrian dies after colliding with propane truck, coroner says. A fatal one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian shut Lehigh Street at 31st Street in Allentown, authorities report. The incident was reported at 8:45 a.m., city police Assistant Chief James Gress said at 8:50 a.m. One person was...
Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
Times News
Albrightsville man charged with attempted homicide
An Albrightsville man is in jail on attempted homicide charges after he shot another man during an argument, according to state police at Fern Ridge. On Monday morning, a 30-year-old man arrived at St. Luke’s Hospital-Carbon campus for treatment of a gunshot wound, state police said. Troopers said an...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 along Long Run Road, in Wayne Township. Troopers said Justin R. Lare, 36, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2006 Saturn westbound when a deer entered the road in front of him. His vehicle struck the deer. Lare was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.
Man arrested after drive-by shooting in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A man has been arrested in Carbon County on attempted homicide and assault charges. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of a home on Chapman Circle in Albrightsville. Court paperwork shows that Travis Otero, 31, shot the victim, Jerry Catalano, 30, as Catalano drove...
Times News
2 hit-and-run crashes in Schuylkill
State police at Frackville reported investigating two hit-and-run crashes in Schuylkill County. The first was reported on Tuesday at 7:31 p.m. along Route 54 in West Mahanoy Township. A vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control due to weather conditions. The vehicle went off the north side of the road and struck a utility pole causing minor damages. The impact caused a power outage in the area. The driver then fled the scene.
Train strikes unoccupied car at Lehigh County crossing
A train struck an unoccupied car this morning in Alburtis, authorities say. The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. at Front Street and West Penn Avenue and shut that crossing and the Main Street crossing for an “extended” amount of time, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. Streets...
Man allegedly steals wallet to play on gambling machines
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a wallet and used the money to gamble. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 19 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Gulf Station on Route 611 for a stolen wallet report. Through an investigation, police […]
Allentown pedestrian who died after colliding with propane truck identified
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down Lehigh Street and Oxford Drive in Allentown. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, collided with the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Popeyes
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township. Police say the suspects used the counterfeit […]
Lane restrictions on interstates in Northumberland County
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised drivers Tuesday of lane restrictions on two major roadways, due to a maintenance project. According to PennDOT, on Tuesday, November 22, PennDOT maintenance crews will be patching up the road on I-80 westbound, near MM 212, and on the on-ramp for Interstate 180 […]
Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said. Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township,...
The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes
New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
Police: Woman lied on ATF form
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
Comments / 0