Raleigh, NC

IPS IN 5: A Rough Day For Wolfpack Women

NC State women's basketball went on the road to face UConn and departed back to Raleigh knowing there is plenty of room for improvement.
Dave Doeren: "It Comes Down To Executing"

NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup against North Carolina. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. Starting with the game with Louisville, knew going into that game, with the injuries that we had, that it was going to be a game we really needed to win on special teams. I knew both teams had highly ranked aggressive defenses, and the weather forecast with the wind and the cold, regardless of who was playing quarterback, was gonna be a different day.
DEPTH CHART: NC State vs. North Carolina

NC State has released the depth chart for the upcoming game against North Carolina. * Running back Demie Sumo has been removed from the depth chart. Michael Allen is now the second-string back behind starter Jordan Houston. * Center Grant Gibson has been removed from the depth chart. Dylan McMahon...
OBSERVATIONS FROM THE GAME: Louisville

An injury-riddled NC State fell to 7-4 on the season after a disappointing 25-10 loss to Louisville. Inside Pack Sports takes a look back at the game, brought to you by Matt Phillips at State Farm.
IPS IN 5: So Much Uncertainty At Quarterback For NC State's Program

Today we talk NC State football and not just the outcome against Louisville but how impactful it could be on the program going forward if MJ Morris is unavailable.
