NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup against North Carolina. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. Starting with the game with Louisville, knew going into that game, with the injuries that we had, that it was going to be a game we really needed to win on special teams. I knew both teams had highly ranked aggressive defenses, and the weather forecast with the wind and the cold, regardless of who was playing quarterback, was gonna be a different day.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO