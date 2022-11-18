ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine searches monastic complex, prompts anger in Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country’s National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine’s invader – during a service. The...
The Hill

Watch live: Fauci joins White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon with COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci. The White House has been making a strong push for Americans to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines ahead of the upcoming holiday season. President Biden used his Thanksgiving…

Comments / 0

Community Policy