cwcolumbus.com
Deputies warning about thefts from mailboxes in Fairfield County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are cautioning people to use the mailboxes inside the post office after thefts from other mailboxes have led to several bank fraud cases. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it is investigating several bank fraud cases that involve thefts from satellite USPS mailboxes in the Pickerington area.
Man who drove into West Virginia Dairy Queen charged with attempted murder
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of driving into a Scott Depot Dairy Queen was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. 41-year-old Casey Oxley was indicted for attempted murder, destruction of property, assault on emergency service personnel, and assault of a healthcare worker. According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to the Dairy Queen […]
cwcolumbus.com
A deputy's wife shares perspective on deadly Ross County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy is in the hospital, after being involved in a deadly shootout outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Body camera and surveillance camera footage from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell is seen pacing outside the building before Sergeant Eric Kocheran opens the door.
WLWT 5
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Woman Assaulted After Allowing Door-to-Door Salesman in Door
ROSS – A woman called 911 and reported a man got aggressive with her after she let him inside her home. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office on 11/19/22 at approximately 18:55 hours I, Sgt. Champion and Deputy Tatman were dispatched to Lick Run Rd. Upon arrival, Deputies...
WTAP
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months. Authorities were looking into reports of stolen...
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. man sentenced to prison after two-year-long crime spree
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man will spend the next nine years behind bars. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Mark Barnhart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts ranging from escape to grand theft auto. Reports say that Barnhart was engaged in the theft...
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers were involved in an overnight high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers in Pickaway County were involved in a high-speed chase overnight. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, speeds in the pursuit reached 130 miles per hour along Route 23. Reports say troopers used spike strips to slow the vehicle down. After a short time, the...
sciotopost.com
sciotopost.com
Pike County murder trial: State, defense rest but no court Thanksgiving week
Both the prosecution and the defense officially rested their cases before the jury on Friday after spending days arguing and entering evidence the jury will have during upcoming deliberations.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit recovers Methamphetamine from traffic stop
[Lancaster Ohio, November 17, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date K9 Deputy Sheriff Lupo and his partner Deputy J. Mann recovered approximately 455 grams (approximately 1 lb.) of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments resulting from a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 188 and Delmont Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
