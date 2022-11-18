ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Deputies warning about thefts from mailboxes in Fairfield County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are cautioning people to use the mailboxes inside the post office after thefts from other mailboxes have led to several bank fraud cases. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it is investigating several bank fraud cases that involve thefts from satellite USPS mailboxes in the Pickerington area.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

A deputy's wife shares perspective on deadly Ross County shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy is in the hospital, after being involved in a deadly shootout outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Body camera and surveillance camera footage from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell is seen pacing outside the building before Sergeant Eric Kocheran opens the door.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

New body cam video released from deputy shooting in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — New body camera footage has been released from the moments an Ohio deputy was shot at work at the Ross County Sheriff's Office in Chillicothe. It happened around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a suspect and a deputy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months. Authorities were looking into reports of stolen...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. man sentenced to prison after two-year-long crime spree

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man will spend the next nine years behind bars. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Mark Barnhart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts ranging from escape to grand theft auto. Reports say that Barnhart was engaged in the theft...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield Sheriff Warns of Using USPS Satellite Drop Boxes Due to Theft

Fairfield – Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several bank fraud cases that have originated in the Violet Township/Pickerington area. These cases involve the theft of mail from the satellite USPS mailboxes located in and around the Pickerington area. Unidentified subjects, in an unidentified vehicle type, have been observed on marginal surveillance video using what appears to be access keys to these mailboxes and stealing mail that has been deposited.
PICKERINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit recovers Methamphetamine from traffic stop

[Lancaster Ohio, November 17, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date K9 Deputy Sheriff Lupo and his partner Deputy J. Mann recovered approximately 455 grams (approximately 1 lb.) of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments resulting from a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 188 and Delmont Road.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats

UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
SISSONVILLE, WV

