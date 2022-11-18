Read full article on original website
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Blue Hens blues: Loss to Nova likely end to Delaware season
Connor Watkins scored on a 2-yard run with 1:11 remaining and Villanova rallied to beat Delaware 29-26 on Saturday. Watkins opened the scoring with a 7-yard run to give Villanova (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Nick Henderson pulled Delaware (7-4, 4-4) even by quarter’s end with...
Rutgers opens as 14-point underdogs against Maryland
The 2022 season is winding down for Rutgers football as one more game remains on the schedule. Rutgers will close out its season on Saturday with a road game at Maryland. The betting line opened today and Rutgers is a 14-point underdog, according to actionnetwork.com. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.
Second Season: Hens sneak into FCS playoffs
Despite losing three of their final four games, the University of Delaware football team has been selected to the NCAA 2022 FCS football playoffs. The Blue Hens will host St. Francis (PA) on Saturday at Delaware Stadium. Kickoff is at 2pm, and it will be streamed on ESPN+. Tickets will...
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor
Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
Upon Further Review: Temple
The term “trap game” has been frequently thrown around in sports the last few years. It might not have been uttered often going into Saturday, but UC’s visit.
Dover, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Dover. The Salesianum School soccer team will have a game with Charter School of Wilmington on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00. The Caravel Academy soccer team will have a game with St. Mark's High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Ian McGrorty’s OT goal hands Hershey 3A boys soccer state title win over Springfield Township
MECHANICSBURG – Hershey took every shot that Springfield Township had, then finally got one of its own. The Trojans won the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer championship 1-0 in double-overtime against the Spartans on Friday night on a goal by Ian McGrorty in the 109th minute. The ball had...
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Singles In Philadelphia
If you're preparing to move to the City of Brotherly Love, here are five eclectic neighborhoods perfect for singles to give you a good start.
Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop
The leader of a Red Clay task force wants to reinvent Alexis I. du Pont High School as a magnet school with a green campus that offers environmental science classes to prepare students for jobs in the eco-industries. The rebranding move, which has been warmly endorsed by government officials and others, is designed to help stem the shocking decline in ... Read More
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
Pa. teen stars alongside dance pros in "The Nutcracker"
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A local high school student is nervous but ready to shine in multiple performances of the ballet "The Nutcracker" this weekend.Lauren Meyer, 16, spoke with CBS Philadelphia Friday morning ahead of the five-show gauntlet this weekend at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center. The Radnor High School junior will star as Marie Stahlbaum in the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society's production of "The Nutcracker" this weekend.Meyer, of Villanova, first got started in ballet when she was eight years old, at the encouragement of her mom. After trying one class, Meyer fell in love with ballet...
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in Philadelphia
Sereena Quick has opened up a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia. Owned and operated by Sereena Quick, this new restaurant will make it the fast-food franchise's 84th location in Philadelphia.
Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region
Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia
BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
