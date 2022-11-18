ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Blue Hens blues: Loss to Nova likely end to Delaware season

Connor Watkins scored on a 2-yard run with 1:11 remaining and Villanova rallied to beat Delaware 29-26 on Saturday. Watkins opened the scoring with a 7-yard run to give Villanova (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Nick Henderson pulled Delaware (7-4, 4-4) even by quarter’s end with...
NEWARK, DE
247Sports

Rutgers opens as 14-point underdogs against Maryland

The 2022 season is winding down for Rutgers football as one more game remains on the schedule. Rutgers will close out its season on Saturday with a road game at Maryland. The betting line opened today and Rutgers is a 14-point underdog, according to actionnetwork.com. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Second Season: Hens sneak into FCS playoffs

Despite losing three of their final four games, the University of Delaware football team has been selected to the NCAA 2022 FCS football playoffs. The Blue Hens will host St. Francis (PA) on Saturday at Delaware Stadium. Kickoff is at 2pm, and it will be streamed on ESPN+. Tickets will...
NEWARK, DE
247Sports

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor

Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
VILLANOVA, PA
247Sports

Upon Further Review: Temple

The term “trap game” has been frequently thrown around in sports the last few years. It might not have been uttered often going into Saturday, but UC’s visit.
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware

Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. teen stars alongside dance pros in "The Nutcracker"

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A local high school student is nervous but ready to shine in multiple performances of the ballet "The Nutcracker" this weekend.Lauren Meyer, 16, spoke with CBS Philadelphia Friday morning ahead of the five-show gauntlet this weekend at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center. The Radnor High School junior will star as Marie Stahlbaum in the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society's production of "The Nutcracker" this weekend.Meyer, of Villanova, first got started in ballet when she was eight years old, at the encouragement of her mom. After trying one class, Meyer fell in love with ballet...
VILLANOVA, PA
Daily Voice

Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023

A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region

Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
underthebutton.com

They’ve Gone Too Far: The Penntrification of Northeast Philadelphia

BUSTLETON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA – Hi Penn, I’m standing here outside of what used to be the “Broken Bones, Broken Hearts” Animal Shelter in Northeast Philly. And I have grave news. Just minutes ago, this building and all of the dogs, cats, bunnies, and other pets who lived here were blown up like helpless passengers on a plane crashing into a volcano.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy