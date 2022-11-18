UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A local high school student is nervous but ready to shine in multiple performances of the ballet "The Nutcracker" this weekend.Lauren Meyer, 16, spoke with CBS Philadelphia Friday morning ahead of the five-show gauntlet this weekend at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center. The Radnor High School junior will star as Marie Stahlbaum in the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society's production of "The Nutcracker" this weekend.Meyer, of Villanova, first got started in ballet when she was eight years old, at the encouragement of her mom. After trying one class, Meyer fell in love with ballet...

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO