Top AEW Star Bryan Danielson recently appeared on "One Fall with Ron Funches" to talk about a variety of topics such as how winning a title in All Elite Wrestling is not something that he really wants to do and something that inspires him, but if that's what the promotion feels will be good for business, then that is what he will do. Danielson also talked about how what he really wants to do is work with the younger talents and give back as well as not wanting the spotlight and how he would love to be on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.

20 HOURS AGO