Bryan Danielson Says He Would Love To Just Be On AEW Dark And Dark: Elevation
Top AEW Star Bryan Danielson recently appeared on "One Fall with Ron Funches" to talk about a variety of topics such as how winning a title in All Elite Wrestling is not something that he really wants to do and something that inspires him, but if that's what the promotion feels will be good for business, then that is what he will do. Danielson also talked about how what he really wants to do is work with the younger talents and give back as well as not wanting the spotlight and how he would love to be on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.
Nick Aldis Talks About Wanting To Go To AEW, Tony Khan/Billy Corgan Relationship
Nick Aldis recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion spoke about the relationship between Tony Khan and Billy Corgan, as well as how he did want to go to AEW but didn't want to leave NWA until they could successfully operate without him.
Jim Ross Reveals Which Wrestling Veteran He Thinks WWE Didn’t Book The Right Way
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks pro wrestling veteran The Big Show was one of the talents WWE didn't book the right way. Jim Ross said:. “You can’t...
Mideon Reveals Undertaker Recruited Viscera Into The Ministry Of Darkness Because He Didn't Want To Face Him
Pro wrestling veteran Mideon appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker wanted Viscera to be a member of the Ministry of Darkness stable because The Phenom didn't want to face him. Mideon said:. “He was...
BSK Member Reveals The Undertaker Thought About Leaving WWE For WCW
Pro wrestling veteran and Bone Street Krew member Henry O. Godwinn appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker once thought about leaving the WWE for WCW, but thankfully that didn't happen as The Phenom became the legend he is today.
Brian Hebner On What IMPACT Wrestling Needs To Do To Be Just As Big As AEW
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently spoke with Lewis Carlan of PWMania on a number of topics such as what IMPACT Wrestling needs to do to be just as big as AEW and how AEW isn't bigger than the WWE as WWE has been around for a really long time and AEW is not really growing their audience.
Jim Cornette Says Brock Lesnar’s Style Of Matches Isn’t Working As Well As It Once Did
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel is following the same blueprint Paul Heyman has set out for them and how the match is not going to have a hip toss or an arm drag. Cornette also discussed how since he believes the Heyman type of match works for Lesnar and Lashley they maybe overdoing it to the point that the match is not working as well as it once did.
Erick Rowan Says Vince McMahon Once Told Him To Dress Like Daniel Bryan
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) recently made an appearance on Rewind Recap Relive to talk about topics such as how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and other WWE Execs once told him to dress like fellow former WWE Star Daniel Bryan. Erick Rowan said:
Saraya Praises Britt Baker After Full Gear: "She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing"
Saraya respects the D.M.D. Following her victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Saraya spoke at the post-show media scrum about her work with the fellow women's wrestling star since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights where...
Richard King On AEW Dark Match With Ortiz: "I Don't Even Know If The Cameras Were On"
During his recent chat with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen, independent talent Richard King revealed the reason why his AEW Dark battle with Ortiz never made it to YouTube, Check out the highlights below. On his AEW Dark match with Ortiz:. “The Dynamite episode that aired after those...
Ric Flair Says He Asked Colt Cabana What Is Going On Between CM Punk And Himself
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how AEW and ROH Star Colt Cabana walked up to him and asked for his autograph as well as how he asked Cabana what is going on between CM Punk and himself, which Colt answered, "It’s a long story."
Court Bauer Talks Having A Meeting With Vince McMahon And Linda McMahon
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a variety of topics such as riding on WWE's corporate jet to Las Vegas with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. Court Bauer said:. “We had a show in Las...
William Regal Says Former WWE Star Was The One That Got Away
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he thought fellow former WWE Star Damien Sandow will always have a job in a top pro wrestling company because he can do anything and he can blend in with anybody as well as how Sandow was the one that got away.
Chris Jericho Talks The Heat He Had With Triple H When He First Joined WWE
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about topics such as the heat he had with Triple H when he first joined the WWE and it was all due to him having the audacity to come to WWE from WCW as well as how the heat was real and if just a single thing was done wrong you would be in trouble and they will bury you to Vince.
Former WWE Referee Says He Would Love To Return To The Company
Former WWE referee Jack Doan recently appeared on the Unskripted podcast to talk about topics such as how he would love to return to the company as a referee as he misses it every day and he misses other stuff as well like the locker room, the traveling and being in front of the WWE Universe, but he will have a conversation with his wife prior to making any decision.
Jim Cornette Talks Fans Wanting To See Jeff Hardy Make His Return
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the AEW fans just really want to see Jeff Hardy make his return to in-ring competition that they're not even thinking about his personal life and the issues he is currently facing. Cornette also talked about how the AEW fans just want to see what Jeff Hardy will do when he returns even though nothing good will come from it.
Stone Cold Steve Austin Responds to Rumors That He's Getting Ready to Return to WWE Ring
-- Responding to recent rumors suggesting that he's readying himself for a return to the ring at WWE's WrestleMania 39 next year, Stone Cold Steve Austin released a video over the weekend explaining why he has been working out:. People have been speculating, 'Hey Steve, what are you doing? What...
Jake Something Reflects On IMPACT Wrestling Run, Explains How He Started Working With NJPW
Jake Something recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he loved his run in IMPACT Wrestling but is excited for what the future holds, as well as how he started working with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
WWE Expecting Back Former Champion Very Soon; Note on Creative Plans (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE's talent roster is going to be getting another big addition soon, this time a return of a former multi-time champion. Becky Lynch, who has been sidelined with a significant shoulder injury since SummerSlam, is expected back imminently according to fightfulselect.com. In fact, current creative plans call for Lynch to be re-introduced as the fifth member of the team headed up by Bianca Belair, though plans could always change.
