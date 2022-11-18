– CM Punk’s rehab of the torn triceps he suffered at AEW’s All Out is said to be “going really well” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, the relationship between AEW and Punk has become further strained with the return of Colt Cabana to the promotion. Punk continues to be adamant that he has nothing to do with Cabana disappearing earlier this year, however, a lot of talent in AEW believes otherwise and talk about it openly. Cabana’s return was said to be directly Tony Khan’s decision and not a suggestion by someone else that he acted on. Punk remains under contract to AEW and the promotion continues to sell his merchandise at live events so it’s unclear if the talks between the two sides about a potential buyout are stalled or still ongoing.

2 DAYS AGO