stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Takes Dig At All Out Brawl During AEW Full Gear
All Out 2022 will forever be remembered for the chaos the ensued backstage after the pay-per-view event. CM Punk went on a scathing rant against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite and found himself in a comprising position as a result of his outburst. Tonight, AEW once again referenced the All Out brawl.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens stuns Roman Reigns, teams set for Survivor Series WarGames
The teams are set for WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Kevin Owens made an immediate splash in his return to television, laying out Roman Reigns and giving his team a leg up over The Bloodline. SmackDown opened with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre teasing the person who would complete their five-man squad,...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
PWMania
WWE and A&E Working on New Documentary About Paige (Saraya)
WWE and A&E are reportedly collaborating on a new documentary about Paige, who is now known as Saraya in AEW. According to a new report from PWInsider, Paige’s WWE career will be the subject of an upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E. WWE reportedly started working...
rajah.com
Top Dolla Says Being Released From WWE Was One Of The Worst Experiences And Times Of His Life
WWE SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla (A.J. Francis) appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how being released by WWE in 2021 was one of the worst experiences and times of his life. Top Dolla said:. "Um, disappointment. Like shame. I've...
rajah.com
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reveals WWE Legend He Wishes He Had Wrestled During His Career
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage. It never happened inside the squared circle, but "The Great One" wishes it had. The WWE legend took to social media after his workout in the "Iron Paradise" this weekend and shared a photo of himself wearing a pair of sunglasses similar to those worn by the late WWE Hall of Fame icon, along with a quick message about how he always wanted to have a match against him.
rajah.com
Baron Corbin And JBL Discusses Being Paired Together On WWE Television
WWE Hall of Famer JBL and WWE Monday Night RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves to discuss topics such as them being paired together on WWE television and how they connect because they have a lot of similarities. JBL said:. “Because...
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Relationship Between CM Punk & AEW Worse Than Before; Possibility of WWE Return
– CM Punk’s rehab of the torn triceps he suffered at AEW’s All Out is said to be “going really well” according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, the relationship between AEW and Punk has become further strained with the return of Colt Cabana to the promotion. Punk continues to be adamant that he has nothing to do with Cabana disappearing earlier this year, however, a lot of talent in AEW believes otherwise and talk about it openly. Cabana’s return was said to be directly Tony Khan’s decision and not a suggestion by someone else that he acted on. Punk remains under contract to AEW and the promotion continues to sell his merchandise at live events so it’s unclear if the talks between the two sides about a potential buyout are stalled or still ongoing.
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Lowdown Recap (11/19): Legado del Fantasma, More
After the latest edition of Smackdown, WWE taped a brand new episode of the Smackdown Lowdown. The show featured Legado del Fantasma, and more. Check it out:. Smackdown Lowdown (11/19) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight a...
rajah.com
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Interview, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
-- The search for the next Maximum Male Model is still ongoing. Catch up on the latest action from Maxxine Dupri, ma.ce., and man.soor below:. Maxxine Dupri gets her Maximum Male Models prepped for the runway, as submissions continue to roll in for a third member. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: New Japan Showdown Night 3 Results (11/19): Los Angeles, California
NJPW recently held the third day of their STRONG: New Japan Showdown Event, which emanated inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw Homicide go up against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in a Singles Matchup in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, Fatal 4-Way Match Locally Advertised For Raw
This week’s edition of WWE After The Bell is now available for streaming. Check out a description of the episode below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer JBL and Monday Night Raw Superstar Baron Corbin:. JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together,...
rajah.com
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Says Even Though It Is Very Tricky, CM Punk Could End Up Back In WWE
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend spoke about the post-AEW ALL OUT 2022 media scrum brawl involving CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), as well as how even though it is tricky, "The Best in the World" could end up back in WWE.
rajah.com
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Talks About Significance Of Saraya Match At AEW Full Gear 2022
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night's AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women's Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and being...
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Exclusive, 'On This Day' In 2017 (Video)
-- Another blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest instalment of WWE 'On this day' below:. Braun Strowman destroys Triple H after Team Raw wins at Survivor Series on Nov. 19, 2017. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Cathy Kelley caught...
rajah.com
Various News: Impact Over Drive Highlights, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- The highlights from Impact Wrestling's Over Drive Pay-Per-View are now available on the promotions official YouTube channel. Witness highlights from an incredible night of action as IMPACT Wrestling presented Over Drive from Louisville, KY. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added a...
rajah.com
EC3 On Issues With Celebrities Competing In The WWE
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as the issues he sees with celebrities like Bad Bunny and Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury competing in the WWE. EC3 said:. “I think when you deal with high-level celebs that are...
