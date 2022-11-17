Read full article on original website
With name change, Cabrillo College faces a reckoning over issues of history and identity
As Cabrillo College is learning, changing the name of an institution is exactly the kind of issue that often mushrooms into a larger and more painful discussion about culture and society — one that could prove to divide friends and neighbors far more than other recent political debates.
Bay Area LGBTQ advocates say Colorado Springs nightclub shooting likely fueled by anti-gay rhetoric
The Bay Area woke up on Sunday to news of the tragic shooting in Colorado, and it was triggering to many in the the LGBTQ+ community who have witnessed other shootings targeting at them nationally.
NBC Bay Area
Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free
All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
KQED
Why Doesn't BART Go More Places?
UC Berkeley doctoral candidate Ziad Shafi has lived in several parts of the U.S. and in Europe. In Washington, D.C., he was impressed with the metro system, which took him most places he wanted to go. Same thing in many European cities. So, when he moved to the Bay Area, and started riding BART, he was a little confused. Look at any BART map and you’ll see lines converging from Contra Costa and Alameda counties on a single corridor through the Transbay Tube across San Francisco and down the Peninsula to SFO and Millbrae.
padailypost.com
Stanford Law School quits U.S. News rankings
The Stanford Law School has joined the law programs at other top schools in pulling out of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings, saying they don’t emphasize diversity. Stanford is the current No. 2 school in the ratings. No. 1-rated Yale dropped out earlier in the week along with UC-Berkeley, Harvard, Yale, Georgetown and Columbia.
Here's a list of guaranteed income programs in S.F.
Mayor London Breed announced a financial support program for the San Francisco transgender community Wednesday. It's called G.I.F.T — Guaranteed Income For Transgender people — and will join a slate of other basic income programs that The City offers. "Our guaranteed income programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all," said Breed in a statement. ...
KQED
'Stunning Reversal of Fortune': Ann Hsu Voted Off SF School Board Following Racist Comments
San Francisco Unified school board commissioner Ann Hsu, who was widely condemned for racist comments she made earlier this year, has lost her seat to challenger Alida Fisher. Though previously Hsu was initially in third place in the Board of Education race — for three open seats — Hsu dropped to fourth place on Monday, and never recovered.
‘Pretty much everybody is high:’ Inmates languish in jail as influx looms
“You can break it down, into powder.” Inmate Baruwk Ross is explaining how the addiction medicine prescribed to incarcerated people in San Francisco county jails is diverted by the facility’s more entrepreneurial residents. “It’s a strip. You put it under your tongue. Now, this is really nasty: You...
Bay Area researchers behind world's largest open-track traffic experiment
Researchers from UC Berkeley are pioneering a car automation software in hopes to help alleviate traffic jams and even reduce energy consumption.
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
San Jose gun owners need insurance in 2023
San Jose gun owners—get ready to comply with the city’s new gun ordinance come January. Starting next year, all San Jose gun owners will be required to have insurance that covers firearm harm or accidental firings. It’s part of the city’s new gun harm reduction ordinance—a contentious, first-of-its-kind law that seeks to reduce gun incidents by mandating liability insurance and collecting an annual fee from gun owners. The annual fees would be used to fund programs that address suicide prevention, mental health and addiction services, and firearm safety training or victim compensation.
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
