vasttourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California

Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free

All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Why Doesn't BART Go More Places?

UC Berkeley doctoral candidate Ziad Shafi has lived in several parts of the U.S. and in Europe. In Washington, D.C., he was impressed with the metro system, which took him most places he wanted to go. Same thing in many European cities. So, when he moved to the Bay Area, and started riding BART, he was a little confused. Look at any BART map and you’ll see lines converging from Contra Costa and Alameda counties on a single corridor through the Transbay Tube across San Francisco and down the Peninsula to SFO and Millbrae.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Stanford Law School quits U.S. News rankings

The Stanford Law School has joined the law programs at other top schools in pulling out of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings, saying they don’t emphasize diversity. Stanford is the current No. 2 school in the ratings. No. 1-rated Yale dropped out earlier in the week along with UC-Berkeley, Harvard, Yale, Georgetown and Columbia.
STANFORD, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA

Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's a list of guaranteed income programs in S.F.

Mayor London Breed announced a financial support program for the San Francisco transgender community Wednesday. It's called G.I.F.T — Guaranteed Income For Transgender people — and will join a slate of other basic income programs that The City offers. "Our guaranteed income programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our City’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all," said Breed in a statement. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?

Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
advnture.com

The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco

Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Dynasty: How the Kopfs of Redwood City created an automotive powerhouse

The Kopf family, owners of Towne Ford, an Acura dealership and Boardwalk Auto Mall in Redwood City, come by their passion for cars honestly. It all started in 1917, when Benjamin Kopf Sr. joined the staff of Ford Motor Company’s recently opened factory in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kopf, who was born in the city, eventually established and ran five Ford plants throughout South America. His reputation spread, and company founder Henry Ford himself asked his rising Latin star to build a fresh franchise abroad.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Aneka Duncan

Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly

For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best

San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose gun owners need insurance in 2023

San Jose gun owners—get ready to comply with the city’s new gun ordinance come January. Starting next year, all San Jose gun owners will be required to have insurance that covers firearm harm or accidental firings. It’s part of the city’s new gun harm reduction ordinance—a contentious, first-of-its-kind law that seeks to reduce gun incidents by mandating liability insurance and collecting an annual fee from gun owners. The annual fees would be used to fund programs that address suicide prevention, mental health and addiction services, and firearm safety training or victim compensation.
SAN JOSE, CA

