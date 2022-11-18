Read full article on original website
Eric Bischoff Talks Tyrus Winning The NWA World's Heavyweight Championship
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as NWA owner Billy Corgan's decision in having Tyrus win the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship and how Corgan must be a little bit careful of how he deals with his public, but at the same time he needs to take advantage of Tyrus being a big part of the FOX News late night show even if it does stir some people up because controversy creates cash.
WWE News: Roman Reigns On Schamberger Labs, 20 Shocking Survivor Series Moments (Video)
-- The season three finale of Schamberger Labs has surfaced on YouTube!. Check out the video below, featuring current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:. After ten weeks, artist Rob Schamberger finishes his best work to date with this Wrestling Landscape Painting of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022! See everything up to this point and watch as Rob puts the final touches on an all-time classic piece of art.
Brandi Rhodes Says That Returning to Wrestling is Not Currently in Her Plans
-- Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi returned to WWE earlier this year and while Cody was obviously ready to wrestle, many wondered if Brandi would be far behind in getting back into the ring. To add more speculation, Brandi was spotted wrestling in a training session at the WWE Performance Center, which some saw as preparation for her return. However, in speaking to Ten Count's Steve Fall, Rhodes commented that returning to the ring is not something that is in her immediate plans:
WWE News: UUDD MyRISE Playthrough, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- The latest UpUpDownDown WWE 2K22 MyRISE playthrough is now available online. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. After rejecting an offer to join the "power trio" with Bobby Lashley and Dana Brooke, Zero finds himself in the crosshairs of the couple's wrath. Can he handle the power couple with a little help from his friend, Shayna Baszler?
BSK Member Reveals The Undertaker Thought About Leaving WWE For WCW
Pro wrestling veteran and Bone Street Krew member Henry O. Godwinn appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker once thought about leaving the WWE for WCW, but thankfully that didn't happen as The Phenom became the legend he is today.
Saraya Praises Britt Baker After Full Gear: "She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing"
Saraya respects the D.M.D. Following her victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Saraya spoke at the post-show media scrum about her work with the fellow women's wrestling star since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights where...
Saraya Reveals Her Reaction To The Rock Informing Her She Was Winning The WWE Divas Title
Former WWE Star and current AEW Star Saraya (Paige) spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as her reaction to WWE legend The Rock informing her he wanted to make a movie about her life as well as how she was winning the WWE Divas Title.
EC3 On Issues With Celebrities Competing In The WWE
Former WWE Star EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws to talk about a variety of topics such as the issues he sees with celebrities like Bad Bunny and Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury competing in the WWE. EC3 said:. “I think when you deal with high-level celebs that are...
Brian Hebner On What IMPACT Wrestling Needs To Do To Be Just As Big As AEW
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently spoke with Lewis Carlan of PWMania on a number of topics such as what IMPACT Wrestling needs to do to be just as big as AEW and how AEW isn't bigger than the WWE as WWE has been around for a really long time and AEW is not really growing their audience.
Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Chris Jericho Talks The Heat He Had With Triple H When He First Joined WWE
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about topics such as the heat he had with Triple H when he first joined the WWE and it was all due to him having the audacity to come to WWE from WCW as well as how the heat was real and if just a single thing was done wrong you would be in trouble and they will bury you to Vince.
Jake Something Reflects On IMPACT Wrestling Run, Explains How He Started Working With NJPW
Jake Something recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about how he loved his run in IMPACT Wrestling but is excited for what the future holds, as well as how he started working with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
AEW Announces 10 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 10 matches such as Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Leva Bates, ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC, Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta vs. "The Reality" Zack Clayton, Athena vs. Victoria Andreola, Dark Order's Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place this Saturday, November 26 inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts and the event will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, four matchups have been made official for WWE...
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held last week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 6,902 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 6,123 tickets, AEW's Rampage selling 6,065 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,141 total tickets.
Erick Rowan Says Vince McMahon Once Told Him To Dress Like Daniel Bryan
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) recently made an appearance on Rewind Recap Relive to talk about topics such as how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and other WWE Execs once told him to dress like fellow former WWE Star Daniel Bryan. Erick Rowan said:
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Star Was Unsteady And Unstable
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he was very impressed with former WWE Star Nathan Jones and how he physically turned heads, including that of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, but Jones wasn't ready to travel and he was unsteady and unstable.
William Regal Says Former WWE Star Was The One That Got Away
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he thought fellow former WWE Star Damien Sandow will always have a job in a top pro wrestling company because he can do anything and he can blend in with anybody as well as how Sandow was the one that got away.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (11/19): Allentown, Pennsylvania
WWE recently held their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which emanated from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The show saw WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defend his WWE United States Title against Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle and Austin Theory in a Fatal 4-Way Match in the main event.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reveals WWE Legend He Wishes He Had Wrestled During His Career
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. "Macho Man" Randy Savage. It never happened inside the squared circle, but "The Great One" wishes it had. The WWE legend took to social media after his workout in the "Iron Paradise" this weekend and shared a photo of himself wearing a pair of sunglasses similar to those worn by the late WWE Hall of Fame icon, along with a quick message about how he always wanted to have a match against him.
