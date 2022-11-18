ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]

Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
Former Cruiserweight Champion Coming Out Of Retirement For Upcoming WWE Live Event

The number of wrestlers coming out of retirement has seen a sharp increase in the last few years. With modern-day advances in medical treatment, the prospect of working a safer style as well as the inevitable pop from a live crowd, wrestlers are coming out of retirement in droves. From...
Kevin Owens Thanks Fans For “Career Highlight” Return On SmackDown

Ahead of their WarGames match against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at Survivor Series on November 27th, the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre opened the latest episode of SmackDown. After McIntyre acknowledged that the group was outnumbered by The Bloodline, Sami Zayn interrupted to guarantee victory for his team. However,...
Ex-WWE Star Reveals Upcoming Film Role Is Inspired By The Undertaker

While it’s not uncommon for The Undertaker to serve as inspiration for wrestlers inside the squared circle, it might be a surprise that he’s also inspired a former star with a project outside of the ring. Although The Undertaker altered his character throughout his career, his portrayal of...
Bianca Belair Explains Why She Broke Down In Tears Following Recent PLE Match

At WWE Crown Jewel, Bianca Belair took on Bayley in a rematch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. The two fought previously in a ladder match at Extreme Rules, and just as before, Belair was victorious at Crown Jewel, retaining the title she won from Becky Lynch in April at WWE WrestleMania 38.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (State College, PA) (November 20)

WWE Sunday Stunner results are in. WWE held its November 20, 2022 edition of their WWE Sunday Stunner house show in State College, Pennsylvania’s Bryce Jordan Center. WWE Sunday Stunner: Two Title Matches Were On The Books. The full results from the WWE Sunday Stunner live event were:. WWE...
Seth Rollins Says It “Wasn’t Ideal” To Have Kurt Angle Join The Shield

The Shield are one of the most important factions in recent WWE history. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley were dominant in WWE while together, and have since gone on to reign supreme over professional wrestling since they split in mid 2014. For the next eight years Roman Reigns...
Royal Rumble 2023 Sets Major New Show Record

As WWE Royal Rumble 2023 moves ever closer, it has already been breaking records. The upcoming event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas on January 28th 2023. Following on from the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel, WWE have now revealed that 2023 is set to kick off in a big way.
When Did Bray Wyatt Win His First WWE Championship?

One of the top WWE Superstars today, Bray Wyatt is a three-time World Champion in the sports entertainment giant. He’s held the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice, having last held a top WWE championship in February 2020. The former Fiend first signed with WWE in February...
Fan Footage Of Crowd Fight During AEW Full Gear Tag Title Match Unveiled (VIDEO)

AEW Full Gear 2022 saw an incredible amount of action in the ring with multiple titles on the line as well as several grudge matches. However, it appears that not all the fighting took place in the confines of the squared circle. During the AEW World Tag Team Championship match...
The Young Bucks Highlight Anti-CM Punk Chants On Being The Elite

While The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega won the AEW World Trios Championships at AEW All Out, their title win was heavily overshadowed by what happened after the show went off the air. During a media scrum following the show, CM Punk launched into a verbal tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and though he didn’t call them out by name, the AEW EVP’s, who he said “couldn’t manage a Target.”
Colt Cabana Reacts To Fans Chanting For Him During The Elite’s In-Ring Return

At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite made their triumphant return to the company after being suspended in the aftermath of a backstage brawl following All Out. The trio entered to Carry On Wayward Son by Kansas and received a huge ovation from the audience as they made their way to the ring for the first time in over two months to face Death Triangle for the World Trios Championships they never lost.
CM Punk Seemingly Removed From AEW Fight Forever Cover, New Gameplay Trailer Releases

A new trailer has been released from PlayStation for AEW’s very first video game, AEW Fight Forever. Featured in the trailer are review snippets for the game from numerous companies, including IGN and Famistu. Orange Cassidy’s in-game character is shown, as well as new AEW World Champion MJF’s. Also included is Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Thunder Rosa and other stars. Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, “Hangman” Adam Page and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. are also shown in the trailer with their real selves appearing. With Moxley and Page, they talked about the game’s career modes and create-a-wrestler abilities.

