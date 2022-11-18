Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Almost Had Police Called On Him After Tracking Down Where His Summer School Professors Lived
Vince McMahon spent four decades bringing his unorthodox approach as a promotor and way of making television to WWE. This led the company to incredible highs as well as some of the most surreal programming that the wrestling industry has ever seen. Unsurprisingly, McMahon also took a somewhat unconventional approach...
itrwrestling.com
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
itrwrestling.com
“I Should be Getting 10%” – Ric Flair Believes He’s Partly Responsible For Two Stars’ Match At Full Gear
Ric Flair’s Last Match took place on July 31st, 2022. It was Flair’s first match since 2011, where he lost to Sting on an episode of Impact Wrestling, and fourteen years since his classic “retirement match” against Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. In his last match,...
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
itrwrestling.com
Former Cruiserweight Champion Coming Out Of Retirement For Upcoming WWE Live Event
The number of wrestlers coming out of retirement has seen a sharp increase in the last few years. With modern-day advances in medical treatment, the prospect of working a safer style as well as the inevitable pop from a live crowd, wrestlers are coming out of retirement in droves. From...
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Slammed Brother Through China Cabinet In Wild Brawl At Childhood Home
Brock Lesnar likes to fight. Whether that’s inside the octagon, a WWE ring or in his younger days with family and friends. Even though his is six years younger than his brothers, he was still ready to throw hands when the situation called for it. During an appearance on...
itrwrestling.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Gives Savage Assessment Of Shane McMahon’s Skills – “He Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle”
Despite not being properly trained wrestler Shane McMahon enjoyed a huge level of popularity in the late 1990’s and into the early 2000’s. This mainly stemmed from his on-screen reputation as the most likeable member of the McMahon family, and willingness to throw himself from very tall structures.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Names Multiple WWE Legends & Celebrities Who’ll Feature In Upcoming Documentary
Ric Flair is set to be the subject of a new documentary from WWE and Peacock. While a release date for the project is yet to be confirmed, Flair has been talking up the new film, promising fans a more in depth look at his life and career than ever before.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Owens Thanks Fans For “Career Highlight” Return On SmackDown
Ahead of their WarGames match against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at Survivor Series on November 27th, the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre opened the latest episode of SmackDown. After McIntyre acknowledged that the group was outnumbered by The Bloodline, Sami Zayn interrupted to guarantee victory for his team. However,...
itrwrestling.com
Ex-WWE Star Reveals Upcoming Film Role Is Inspired By The Undertaker
While it’s not uncommon for The Undertaker to serve as inspiration for wrestlers inside the squared circle, it might be a surprise that he’s also inspired a former star with a project outside of the ring. Although The Undertaker altered his character throughout his career, his portrayal of...
itrwrestling.com
Bianca Belair Explains Why She Broke Down In Tears Following Recent PLE Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, Bianca Belair took on Bayley in a rematch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. The two fought previously in a ladder match at Extreme Rules, and just as before, Belair was victorious at Crown Jewel, retaining the title she won from Becky Lynch in April at WWE WrestleMania 38.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (State College, PA) (November 20)
WWE Sunday Stunner results are in. WWE held its November 20, 2022 edition of their WWE Sunday Stunner house show in State College, Pennsylvania’s Bryce Jordan Center. WWE Sunday Stunner: Two Title Matches Were On The Books. The full results from the WWE Sunday Stunner live event were:. WWE...
itrwrestling.com
Seth Rollins Says It “Wasn’t Ideal” To Have Kurt Angle Join The Shield
The Shield are one of the most important factions in recent WWE history. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley were dominant in WWE while together, and have since gone on to reign supreme over professional wrestling since they split in mid 2014. For the next eight years Roman Reigns...
itrwrestling.com
Royal Rumble 2023 Sets Major New Show Record
As WWE Royal Rumble 2023 moves ever closer, it has already been breaking records. The upcoming event will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas on January 28th 2023. Following on from the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel, WWE have now revealed that 2023 is set to kick off in a big way.
itrwrestling.com
“You’re Either The Champion, Or You’re Not” – Shawn Spears Blasts Interim Titles
On May 29th, 2022, CM Punk defeated Hangman Adam Page at Double Or Nothing to become the AEW World Champion. Less than a week later, the star was forced to announce he would be taking time off due to injury, however, he would remain champion. This led to a tournament...
itrwrestling.com
When Did Bray Wyatt Win His First WWE Championship?
One of the top WWE Superstars today, Bray Wyatt is a three-time World Champion in the sports entertainment giant. He’s held the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice, having last held a top WWE championship in February 2020. The former Fiend first signed with WWE in February...
itrwrestling.com
Fan Footage Of Crowd Fight During AEW Full Gear Tag Title Match Unveiled (VIDEO)
AEW Full Gear 2022 saw an incredible amount of action in the ring with multiple titles on the line as well as several grudge matches. However, it appears that not all the fighting took place in the confines of the squared circle. During the AEW World Tag Team Championship match...
itrwrestling.com
The Young Bucks Highlight Anti-CM Punk Chants On Being The Elite
While The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega won the AEW World Trios Championships at AEW All Out, their title win was heavily overshadowed by what happened after the show went off the air. During a media scrum following the show, CM Punk launched into a verbal tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and though he didn’t call them out by name, the AEW EVP’s, who he said “couldn’t manage a Target.”
itrwrestling.com
Colt Cabana Reacts To Fans Chanting For Him During The Elite’s In-Ring Return
At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite made their triumphant return to the company after being suspended in the aftermath of a backstage brawl following All Out. The trio entered to Carry On Wayward Son by Kansas and received a huge ovation from the audience as they made their way to the ring for the first time in over two months to face Death Triangle for the World Trios Championships they never lost.
itrwrestling.com
CM Punk Seemingly Removed From AEW Fight Forever Cover, New Gameplay Trailer Releases
A new trailer has been released from PlayStation for AEW’s very first video game, AEW Fight Forever. Featured in the trailer are review snippets for the game from numerous companies, including IGN and Famistu. Orange Cassidy’s in-game character is shown, as well as new AEW World Champion MJF’s. Also included is Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Thunder Rosa and other stars. Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, “Hangman” Adam Page and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. are also shown in the trailer with their real selves appearing. With Moxley and Page, they talked about the game’s career modes and create-a-wrestler abilities.
Comments / 1