While The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega won the AEW World Trios Championships at AEW All Out, their title win was heavily overshadowed by what happened after the show went off the air. During a media scrum following the show, CM Punk launched into a verbal tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and though he didn’t call them out by name, the AEW EVP’s, who he said “couldn’t manage a Target.”

1 DAY AGO