Shane McMahon ‘Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle’ Says Ex-WWE Star
Former WWE Tag Team champion René Duprée has lambasted Shane McMahon for his wrestling style, and overall approach towards wrestling. Duprée is a two-time champion in WWE, winning the World Tag Team Championship with Sylvain Grenier in 2003, and the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki in 2004.
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
Two Top NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts
At tonight’s (November 21) WWE Raw taping, two NXT stars made their main roster debut. Find out who they are!. On the match card tonight, an interesting duo of matches including the main roster debut of one from NXT!. Before tonight’s WWE Raw hits the air, fans in the...
Triple H Planning To Revamp WWE Star’s Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly looking at Finn Balor as something of a “reclamation project”. Levesque had pushed Balor as NXT Champion in 2015 and the Irishman was primed for a big start on the WWE main roster in 2016 as the first ever Universal Champion, but an injury meant he had to relinquish the title the day after he won it.
Returning WWE Star’s Heartfelt Response To Fan Reaction
After speculation that Kevin Owens might not be match fit for Survivor Series WarGames, KO made his return during the November 18 edition of SmackDown. Owens made a surprise entrance during SmackDown to reveal himself as the final member of the Men’s WarGames team, where he will join the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre.
WWE Star On Turning Down Top Hollywood Roles
A WWE star has described turning down a number of big Hollywood roles including being offered Mortal Kombat and Stranger Things. One WWE star has commented on actually turning down roles in Hollywood to favor his time as a fighter. In a new interview with Sidewalk Entertainment on YouTube, WWE...
WWE Star Gets New Look
A WWE star has received a new look after recent indication that he would be undergoing a character reboot. After previously causing a stir with a cryptic Tweet, a WWE star has returned to action with a new look, somewhat similar to an old look. Akira Tozawa had been floundering...
Find Out Which Team Will Have WarGames Advantage
On tonight’s edition (November 21) the main event hosted a big battle for a major advantage in the upcoming WarGames match. While WWE’s premium live event Survivor Series Wargames is coming up this Saturday November 26, 2022, one team has already gained an advantage. After Bianca Belair and...
Changes To Upcoming Edition Of SmackDown On December 2
Changes to the TV scheduling of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on December 2 have emerged. As per PWInsider, the December 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown will not air on FOX and will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) instead. The reason for the change is due to FOX coverage...
Huge Name Set To Be At WWE Survivor Series
A WWE Hall of Famer is set to be backstage at Survivor Series. This Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event will feature the legendary War Games match coming to the main roster for the first time with a men’s and women’s edition of the stipulation. Ahead of...
Shocking Return To Close WWE NXT
A shock return closed out tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 22) to attack North American Champion Wes Lee. After successfully defending his NXT North American Championship, Wes Lee had an even bigger problem than opponent Carmelo Hayes on his hands. Mid-celebration, the graphic featuring Lee’s name changed to...
More Backstage Heat Between AEW Talent Following Full Gear?
It appears there may be more signs of backstage heat between AEW talent off the back of the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view. It’s become increasingly apparent in recent months that there’s some divisiveness between certain camps in the AEW locker room, with one of those camps headed up by company EVPs the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
Actor & Occasional Wrestler Names Who He’d Like To Wrestle In AEW & WWE
Actor and occasional wrestler, Stephen Amell, has named who would like to face in AEW and WWE if he were to return to the squared circle. Stephen Amell is perhaps best known for playing ‘Arrow’ between 2012-2020 on the CW Network. Amell also stars in the wrestling focused...
WWE Star Set For First Match In Over 7 Years
A WWE star is set for his first match in over seven years. Former member of The Authority, Jamie Noble, has announced that he will be making his in-ring return on December 11 at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. Noble’s last match was way back in June...
WWE Star Teases A Championship Match Against Former Stablemate
A huge WWE name has teased a championship match against a former stablemate. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins has been a part of several factions before his singles run. One of those factions was The Authority, which Seth Rollins famously betrayed The Shield to join. Jamie Noble and Joey...
Ex-WWE Star Hints At Departure From AEW?
AEW star Andrade El Idolo appears to have hinted at his departure from the company. Andrade has taken to social media on several occasions this year to indicate that he’s unhappy with his position in AEW. The Mexican star has now seemingly bid farewell to the promotion. On Instagram,...
Injured WWE Star Says He Will Be Back ‘Soon’
A WWE star who has been away from the ring due to injury has revealed that he will be back ‘soon.’. Montez Ford has been out of action since September 2022 as he was reportedly suffering from a calf injury. Montez offered an update on his injury status while...
AEW Rampage November 18 Ratings Revealed
The ratings have been revealed for the go-home edition of AEW Rampage (November 18) before AEW Full Gear 2022. The episode saw Eddie Kingston and Ortiz go up against Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama in the main event, to help set up the Mad King vs Akiyama at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour the following night.
WWE Officially Confirms Name Change
A WWE name change has been officially confirmed ahead on the official WWE roster website ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Cementing the newer and more vicious moniker, one popular and recently returned WWE star has now received a name change. With Mia Yim recently returning and assuming the ring name...
AEW Star Addresses Recent Name Change
A big AEW name has addressed his recent name change. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry was previously known as pure old ‘Jungle Boy,’ to the AEW fanbase. Over recent months, this has changed, and Jungle Boy is now referred to as ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry. This...
