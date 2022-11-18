Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Manifest'
An ironic workplace comedy and a dating reality show are also trending on the streaming service.
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix: Nov. 7-13
The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending November 13:10. "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 18,170,000 | Weeks in top 10: 39....
Popculture
'Frosty the Snowman' Channel, Time Revealed for Christmas 2022
Frosty the Snowman is coming early this year to kick off the holiday season. The classic TV special will air on friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're planning to catch it on a network TV broadcast, this will be one of your best chances. CBS...
14 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides Making Shocking, Wild, And Ridiculous Demands For Their Wedding
Imagine forcing people to pay $2,000 to be in a wedding party. 😳
EW.com
The White Lotus will return for season 3 with new characters and location
HBO is extending its stay at the White Lotus getaway. Mike White's hit drama The White Lotus has officially been renewed for season 3, before season 2 finishes its run. The next season promises a new cast of characters and different location for a White Lotus property we haven't seen before. Season 1 brought audiences to the first locale in the White Lotus resort chain in Hawaii. Season 2 brought us to Italy.
Thanksgiving TV: Friends, Netflix's Wednesday and Yellowstone highlight Turkey day viewing
Thanksgiving TV programming won't be all about sports. Here are WTW’s recommendations for what to watch during the holiday.
‘Lilyhammer’ to Remain on Netflix After Streamer Makes Last Minute Deal
Turns out, the “end of an era” at Netflix was a false alarm. Following recent reports that “Lilyhammer” would be leaving the service following the expiration of a 10-year licensing agreement, Netflix has closed a last minute deal to continue streaming the show. The news was revealed to IndieWire by Netflix, and means that all 24 episodes of Netflix’s first original series will continue to be available to subscribers. “Lilyhammer” starred longtime E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt (who also produced, wrote, directed, and served as music supervisor) as a mobster who relocates to rural Norway after entering the witness protection...
Netflix’s New Basic With Ads Plan Is Missing Quite a Few Movies
While your wallet may appreciate Netflix’s Basic With Ads subscription, it turns out the streaming service’s new discounted plan has several holes in its library — and the user experience may be frustrating, at least in its current form. Netflix debuted the $7 plan on November 3...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power beat House of Dragon for viewers, with one huge caveat
Now is a good time to be a fantasy fan. Whether it’s the fantasy series Rings of Power, Wheel of Time, the Netflix series The Witcher, or House of the Dragon, there’s pretty much something to suit your tastes. However, over the past few months the biggest battle for the fantasy series crown has been between Rings of Power and House of the Dragon.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
Twitter’s Copyright Strike System is Down, Allowing Users to Post Entire Movies to the Site
Twitter's copyright strike system is reportedly down. The system is responsible for taking down any copyrighted content, like movies and music, that may be circulating on its site. But since it's not functioning as it should, many users are taking the opportunity to tweet out full-length versions of popular films and TV shows.
Comments / 0