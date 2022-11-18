ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Lake lawyers up, issues cryptic statement after Hobbs takes governor race

By By Cole Lauterbach | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMmFv_0jG4AYF500

(The Center Square) – Kari Lake says she’s “still in this fight,” not making clear whether she’s referring to her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor or whether she plans to take legal action regarding the election.

“For two years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona, and this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying,” Lake said. “When we called on Katie Hobbs to recuse herself over a year ago, they ridiculed us. It turns out we were right.”

Without citing any evidence of Hobbs conducting any wrongful acts, Lake said the governor-elect and current secretary of state created a situation where “the fox was guarding the hen house.”

Lake said voters were disenfranchised due to malfunctioning ballot tabulators and ballots with inadequately dark print.

“Our election officials failed us miserably,” she said.

Maricopa County officials acknowledged certain machine malfunctions and an issue with ballots not being printed darkly enough but insisted that no voter was turned away.

Lake hinted at the premise of legal action.

“Rest assured, I have assembled the best and brightest legal team and we are exploring every avenue to correct the wrongs that have been done this past week,” she said.

Lake’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday morning about details concerning a potential lawsuit.

As of Friday, Hobbs leads Lake by 16,780 votes, a gap that wouldn’t trigger a recount.

Multiple media outlets on Monday declared Hobbs the winner of the race to succeed Gov. Doug Ducey, who is term-limited.

Comments / 235

Diane Regan
4d ago

And if she won, which thankfully she didn't, she would be raving about how well the voting system is. Take your loss like an adult.

Reply(17)
121
Jacquelyn Serrano
3d ago

attitude! Lake...take your loss like an adult. Quit being a sore loser and collaborate what knowledge you have with Hobbs to support Arizonans and make it work for all of us. Stop dividing our beautiful state with your poor attitide!

Reply(34)
86
Luis Coppel
3d ago

Why do these people always call foul when they lose? This is one reason this country is a mess, Lake you lost grow up and get over it. Stop stirring up crap....show some class

Reply(5)
35
Related
TheDailyBeast

Second Arizona County Delays Election Certification in Protest

Mohave County has become the second Arizona county to delay certification of the November midterm elections after Cochise County did the same on Friday. In a Monday meeting, the Republican-controlled board of supervisors in Mohave were split on the vote to certify, with some members calling their vote a political statement to protest Election Day hiccups in Maricopa County, like printer malfunctions that Republicans have used as a scapegoat for their losses. The board did, however, vow to certify the election by the Nov. 28 deadline. Arizona law says that counties don’t actually have the power to reject election results or refuse to certify. After Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county, finished counting its ballots, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, Abraham Hamadeh, was trailing Democrat Kris Mayes by just 510 votes. That race will go to a mandatory recount after all 15 counties and the secretary of state certify the election. Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated Kari Lake in the gubernatorial race, and Democrat Mark Kelly was re-elected senator.Read it at Associated Press
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
The Center Square

Democrat Kris Mayes wins Arizona attorney general seat, pending recount

(The Center Square) - Arizona finished counting the votes, and it looks like the state will have a Democratic attorney general. Maricopa County finished tabulating its ballots from the November 8 election on Monday this week. Now, Democrat Kris Mayes holds a narrow 510-vote lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh. The results show that Mayes received 1,254,612 votes, while Hamdeh got 1,254,102 votes. ...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Recount in Arizona attorney general race set for Dec. 5

PHOENIX -- Democrat Kris Mayes increased her lead slightly over Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general. With nearly 2.59 million ballots tabulated as of Friday evening, Mayes now has 1,252,882 votes. That is 570 more than the Republican contender. State officials estimate there are only about 6,100...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans aren’t accepting election defeats gracefully

Ahead of the midterm elections, far too many Republicans hedged when asked whether they’d accept the legitimacy of the results. It led to widespread concerns about replays of the events surrounding Jan. 6, with defeated GOP candidates refusing to honor the will of voters, a proliferation of right-wing conspiracy theories, a new wave of threats, and assorted Republican officials rejecting the idea of certifying results they don’t like.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

Arizona Republicans Are Working Through Stages of Grief

It’s been nearly two weeks since Election Day, but Arizona Republicans remain convinced that the election was stolen from them because their far-right nominee for governor lost. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs narrowly defeated Kari Lake, a Donald Trump-endorsed former local news anchor, networks projected last week, concluding...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Delaware House Republicans elect new leadership for 2023

(The Center Square) – House Republicans in Delaware have appointed new leadership for the 152nd General Assembly. As the Legislature stands in recess until Jan. 10, new leadership was selected during a caucus meeting on Tuesday. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pine Creek South, was selected House Minority Leader succeeding Rep. Danny Short, R-Seaford, the most tenured member of the caucus. Short was appointed to the post in 2012. The House Minority...
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results

Two rural Arizona counties have voted to delay certifying their ballot canvasses as some in the GOP claim voters were disenfranchised. Cochise County, a Republican-leaning area in the state’s southeastern corner, delayed its certification on Friday after three conspiracy theorists claimed the county’s vote-counting machines were not properly certified.
The Center Square

State, national Republicans taking appeals court ruling to Georgia Supreme Court

(The Center Square) — A Georgia appeals judge has declined to overturn an early voting ruling, and Republican leadership groups have taken their appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. Voters will return to the polls for a U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Election Day is Dec. 6, and the appellate ruling allows early voting to commence Saturday. On Tuesday, however, the...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor

Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue

File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona’s AG wades into post-election tension in Maricopa County

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) has waded into tensions over election concerns in Maricopa County, demanding answers about some Election Day printing issues before state election send in final election results. The Arizona Attorney General Office’s Elections Integrity Unit has received “hundreds of complaints” about the state’s election administration...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Center Square

Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills

(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Final local vote tally Tuesday before Illinois begins statewide canvas

(The Center Square) – Tuesday is the final day local elections officials have to count ballots in Illinois. While election day was Nov. 8, hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots had up to two weeks to get to local elections officials. Matt Dietrich with the Illinois State Board of Elections said those ballots count through Tuesday. “Those of course would be vote-by-mail ballots that are postmarked no later than Nov....
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy