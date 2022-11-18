Read full article on original website
Montana Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty After She “Mistakenly” Shot & Skinned A Husky
Last month, a Montana woman found herself in a lot of trouble, both on the internet and with the law, after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana. According to TMZ, Amber Barnes of...
Montana shamed as residents vote ‘No’ on measure to protect babies after they’re born: ‘Unimaginable’
On Thursday, conservative Twitter users ripped into Montana residents for voting "No" on a referendum to protect babies born alive after botched abortions.
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich
Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange
It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
2 months in, Montana hunters have killed 55 wolves. Conservation groups are suing to stop the season
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a new motion hoping to stop the wolf season in Montana, where hunters have already killed 55. The groups say the state is failing to protect wolves in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Giant 450lb Grizzly Bear Killed in Drive by Shooting
Alberta officials said the person who shot the bear drove up to it, then left at high speed in a different direction, leaving the bear at the side of the road
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
Fugitive at large in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Believed To Be Found in Wyoming
The remains of an elk hunter who went missing in 2019 were believed to be found in Wyoming. On Oct. 16, a group of hunters found a firearm underneath a pile of vegetation. This discovery led to an investigation in the area, and authorities believe they’ve found the remains of the missing hunter.
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
Four Separate Grizzly Bear Incidents in Less Than Two Weeks Has Southern Montana On Edge
October is ending on a grizzly note with two bears dead and others relocated after a string of hyperphagia-spurred encounters in southern Montana. The last few weeks have been stress inducing, to say the least, for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife managers. Four separate grizzly bear encounters have required officials to respond in southwest Montana alone within that timeframe, putting both FWP and residents on edge. Thankfully, local Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports no human injuries have occurred. But the encounters have led to two grizzlys’ deaths and the displacement of others. The culprit? Hyperphagia.
thecentersquare.com
Washington cougars are killing wolves
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has posted a report about cougar attacks on wolves, which the agency describes as a “phenomenon that has been relatively uncommon in other states.”. “It was uncommon enough that when staff started asking about this, most biologists...
Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”
Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States
As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
New details in investigation into Idaho stabbings
New information has emerged in the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students, but police still have not identified a suspect or a murder weapon. The victims' families are demanding answers. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Yellowstone’s Deadly “Train Station” Is Less Than 6 Hours From Boise
Paramount Networks' massive hit, Yellowstone, is back on television for season five. You can bet that this season will be full of horses, romance, blood, and dead bodies. Those dead bodies are disposed of at the "train station." The train never seems to arrive at the train station. There's no...
Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?
My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
