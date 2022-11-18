ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange

It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
Four Separate Grizzly Bear Incidents in Less Than Two Weeks Has Southern Montana On Edge

October is ending on a grizzly note with two bears dead and others relocated after a string of hyperphagia-spurred encounters in southern Montana. The last few weeks have been stress inducing, to say the least, for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife managers. Four separate grizzly bear encounters have required officials to respond in southwest Montana alone within that timeframe, putting both FWP and residents on edge. Thankfully, local Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports no human injuries have occurred. But the encounters have led to two grizzlys’ deaths and the displacement of others. The culprit? Hyperphagia.
Washington cougars are killing wolves

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has posted a report about cougar attacks on wolves, which the agency describes as a “phenomenon that has been relatively uncommon in other states.”. “It was uncommon enough that when staff started asking about this, most biologists...
Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”

Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States

As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
New details in investigation into Idaho stabbings

New information has emerged in the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students, but police still have not identified a suspect or a murder weapon. The victims' families are demanding answers. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America

Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?

My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
