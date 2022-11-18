ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts rule out Kwity Paye, Jelani Woods for Week 11

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye and tight end Jelani Woods on Friday ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Paye has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury for the better part of the last two months and seemingly had a setback last Friday before the Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn’t see a snap in the second half of the game and failed to log a practice this week.

Woods suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9 and was ruled out in Week 10 against the Raiders. While he logged a limited practice Wednesday to begin this week, he failed to practice Thursday and Friday.

The Colts will release the final injury report with designations later Friday so we’ll have a better idea about the entire injury status of the team entering the weekend.

