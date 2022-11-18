ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Mississippi State football: Mike Leach's future questioned by Paul Finebaum if Bulldogs cannot win Egg Bowl

Mike Leach is only in his third year as Mississippi State football's head coach, but Paul Finebaum does not believe Leach's future in Starkville is as secure as it may appear. Finebaum warned of the dangers Leach faces should the Bulldogs fail to beat in-state rival Ole Miss in this year's Egg Bowl — Leach is 0-2 in that game thus far — and Finebaum might just be reading the tea leaves regarding another rumor floating around the SEC.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Florida parts way with 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes

Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is no longer a member of the Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class. After a viral video appeared on social media this past Friday with Stokes using a racial slur, Stokes position in the Gators class was in jeopardy. He announced that he would be opening his recruitment up after his scholarship from UF was rescinded.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss

Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision

Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'

Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains

Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini land 2024 in-state OL Brandon Hansen

Illinois football has landed its first verbal commitment in the Class of 2024. Three-star Mundelein (Ill.) offensive lineman Brandon Hansen announced he committed to Illinois on Tuesday. Hansen chose the Illini, his first power-five offer, over Central Michigan and Toledo. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle earned an offer at Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away

The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
CORVALLIS, OR

