Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Related
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
247Sports
Mississippi State football: Mike Leach's future questioned by Paul Finebaum if Bulldogs cannot win Egg Bowl
Mike Leach is only in his third year as Mississippi State football's head coach, but Paul Finebaum does not believe Leach's future in Starkville is as secure as it may appear. Finebaum warned of the dangers Leach faces should the Bulldogs fail to beat in-state rival Ole Miss in this year's Egg Bowl — Leach is 0-2 in that game thus far — and Finebaum might just be reading the tea leaves regarding another rumor floating around the SEC.
Florida parts way with 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is no longer a member of the Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class. After a viral video appeared on social media this past Friday with Stokes using a racial slur, Stokes position in the Gators class was in jeopardy. He announced that he would be opening his recruitment up after his scholarship from UF was rescinded.
Injury report on star QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury update on Bo Nix, Ryan Walk, and the impact the injuries the Ducks are dealing with.
Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert Sound Off Following Chiefs Win Over Chargers On SNF
Hear from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Chargers QB Justin Herbert after the Chiefs 30-27 win over the Chargers on SNF.
South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities
South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss
Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'
Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
247Sports
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains
Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson on USC Film, Fixes, Bouncing Back and Cal
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked Monday after practice about what he saw on the USC film, the corrections from that game, coming back from a loss like that while having one less day of preparation and Cal's defense.
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Chip Kelly on USC Loss, DTR, the Defense, the Transfer Portal
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the loss against USC, talking about where the defense is in year five, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance, trying to stop Caleb Williams, how the transfer portal can turn around a program quicker, and more.
Jim Leonhard Takes Aim at the Transfer Portal
Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard hopes players like C.J. Goetz, who paid his dues for 3-4 years before getting his shot, don't become a rare breed in college football.
Wisconsin waiting for answers from NCAA on Nick Herbig's targeting penalty
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin football program has filed an appeal asking the NCAA to review the targeting call that could sideline outside linebacker Nick Herbig for the first half of the regular-season finale against Minnesota. Herbig, one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten...
COMMIT: Illini land 2024 in-state OL Brandon Hansen
Illinois football has landed its first verbal commitment in the Class of 2024. Three-star Mundelein (Ill.) offensive lineman Brandon Hansen announced he committed to Illinois on Tuesday. Hansen chose the Illini, his first power-five offer, over Central Michigan and Toledo. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle earned an offer at Illinois...
Michigan commit Kendrick Bell ready to help the Wolverines win at QB
Kansas City (MO.) Park Hill 2023 athlete and Michigan commit, Kendrick Bell returned to Ann Arbor this past weekend to see the Maize and Blue’s thrilling win over Illinois. He took an official visit for the Penn State game in October after picking up an offer shortly before, but this second trip he thoroughly impressed.
Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away
The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
Louisville, Kenny Payne questioned after horrid offensive showing against Texas Tech as Cardinals fall to 0-5
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
Comments / 0