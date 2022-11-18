Read full article on original website
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
US court appears inclined to end special master review of Trump papers
Materials seized from Mar-a-Lago could be made available to justice department for ex-president’s criminal investigation
Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock
The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Top Florida lawmakers want to change state law so DeSantis can run for president in 2024 without resigning as governor
Under Florida law it appears that DeSantis would have to resign from his post as governor even if he lost the presidency.
Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday testified before a Fulton County, Ga. special grand jury probing 2020 election interference in the state after a months-long attempt to avoid appearing. Graham, an ally of former President Trump, had cited constitutional arguments as he sought to block a subpoena from the Fulton County district attorney, but the…
Maine board members criticized for supporting proposed gender identity policy face recall
Two school board members in Paris, Maine, face recalls after a controversial gender policy led over 700 community members to call for voters to decide on their future.
