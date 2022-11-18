Read full article on original website
Hope’s Kitchen holds annual Thanksgiving celebration meal
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In North Myrtle Beach, Hope’s Kitchen is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving celebration meal -and you’re invited. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church. A devotion begins at 6 p.m. and the meal is served at 6:30 p.m.
21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse. Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service. 21 Main offers...
North Myrtle Beach grocery store short on some Thanksgiving staples
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It is Thanksgiving shopping crunch time, and one locally-owned grocery store is gearing up for one of the busiest days of the holiday season. Bolineau’s Food Store has been a North Myrtle Beach staple for nearly 75 years, and Anna Bowers, director of public relations and communications for the […]
Myrtle Beach hosting ‘abundance’ of holiday festivities for all ages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The holiday season is here and so are plenty of holiday activities, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families seeking an abundance of holiday happenings this year,” said Karen Riordan, with MBACC. “We have an […]
The Great Christmas Light Show to attract more than 125,000 visitors this holiday season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 2016, The Great Christmas Light Show has been a staple for families across the Grand Strand and the country’s southeast. It is two miles of driving through more than two million Christmas lights. There are also stops along the way with s’mores, a petting zoo and, of course, […]
Coastal Grand Mall is hosting a Secret Santa giveaway
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Do you know a family who deserves a little extra cheer this holiday season? Nominate them for a chance to win our Secret Santa’s Gift Card Giveaway!. Five (5) deserving families will receive $1,000 in gift cards to use toward their holiday shopping. To nominate...
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina
A shot of the outdoor dining area at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the fastest service with the most satisfying tastes on the beach, Los Cabos is the place to be. Located in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina offers up all the classics in Mexican cuisine, alongside a neon-lit atmosphere inside and out and one of the best bar menus in town.
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
Black Friday shopping hours released for 2022 holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday shoppers this November along the Grand Strand. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and weekend store hours are listed below. Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops. 7 a.m....
Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm is ready for the holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm offers a wide selection of Christmas trees, including: Carolina Sapphire, Eastern Red Cedar, Leyland Cypress, Virginia Pine, Clemson Greenspire and White Pine growing on thier farm in Conway. They also have beautiful pre-cut Frasier Fir in sizes 2′ - 12′...
Horry County Animal Care Center kicks off new ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ foster program
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - You can spread holiday cheer and help a furry friend through the Horry County Animal Care Center’s new Home for the Pawlidays foster program. The new foster program aims to give anxious animals a break from shelter life while bringing you and your family the joy of having a pet short term.
‘Caring for each other’: Myrtle Beach Vet Center hosts expo to help fellow veterans
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Veterans took time before the holidays to help their fellow veterans who are in need of an little extra support. The Myrtle Beach Vet Center held its third annual Vet Expo on Tuesday at the General Robert H. Reed Rec Center. It was open...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
'Not the year to wait!' Christmas tree shop already 50% sold during demand, shortage
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — If you needed a reason to decorate for the holidays before turkey is served, this might be the year, because Christmas tree farms in the Carolina are already running through their inventory. “Absolutely not the year to wait!” Ed Dombrowski of Lee’s Farmers Market...
A Hampton hotel may be coming to the Cherry Grove Pier area
A Hampton Inn & Suites hotel may be built walking distance from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in North Myrtle Beach. The city's planning commission approved a major amendment to the Prince Resort Planned Development District during the Nov. 15 meeting. That amendment revised a proposal that was brought before...
Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays
They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
Home for the holidays: Horry Co. animal shelter free fostering, adoptions for Thanksgiving
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping to place as many shelter pets in a home for the holidays as part of a new holiday program. The HCACC holiday program has two parts. The first option is permanently adopting and taking home a...
Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
