Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse. Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service. 21 Main offers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Coastal Grand Mall is hosting a Secret Santa giveaway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Do you know a family who deserves a little extra cheer this holiday season? Nominate them for a chance to win our Secret Santa’s Gift Card Giveaway!. Five (5) deserving families will receive $1,000 in gift cards to use toward their holiday shopping. To nominate...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
J.M. Lesinski

Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina

A shot of the outdoor dining area at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the fastest service with the most satisfying tastes on the beach, Los Cabos is the place to be. Located in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina offers up all the classics in Mexican cuisine, alongside a neon-lit atmosphere inside and out and one of the best bar menus in town.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Black Friday shopping hours released for 2022 holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday shoppers this November along the Grand Strand. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and weekend store hours are listed below. Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops. 7 a.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm is ready for the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm offers a wide selection of Christmas trees, including: Carolina Sapphire, Eastern Red Cedar, Leyland Cypress, Virginia Pine, Clemson Greenspire and White Pine growing on thier farm in Conway. They also have beautiful pre-cut Frasier Fir in sizes 2′ - 12′...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

A Hampton hotel may be coming to the Cherry Grove Pier area

A Hampton Inn & Suites hotel may be built walking distance from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier in North Myrtle Beach. The city's planning commission approved a major amendment to the Prince Resort Planned Development District during the Nov. 15 meeting. That amendment revised a proposal that was brought before...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays

They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

