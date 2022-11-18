In 2018, Providence launched its Shared Micromobility Program to improve affordable travel by adding electric scooters and bikes to Providence's streets. Over the last few months, the number of electric bikes and scooters in Providence has increased, with two new companies joining the program in October. At the same time, Spin, another electric scooter and bike company, has expanded the number of electric bikes available in Providence, giving Brown students plenty of environmentally friendly commuting options. Electric bikes and scooters have seen wide use since being introduced in Providence, with over 600,000 Spin trips recorded in the city over the past year as of October. Currently, the price of renting electric bikes remains low at just 29 cents per minute, plus $1 to unlock for use. In order to further encourage the use of electric bikes and scooters among students, the University should work with an electric scooter company to fully subsidize the cost of riding these electric vehicles.

