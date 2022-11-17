Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to accept the consequences’ prior to arrest
According to police, the victim stated multiple times, "Why the [expletive] did you take my vehicle?"
Man convicted of new charge of improper photos in stores
A man who took clandestine photos of women in stores has been convicted on his latest charge of improper invasive recording and has his probation for a previous conviction revoked.
Repeat shoplifter asks for bond reduction, pleads guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with dozens of past theft and shoplifting charges first files to have her bonds reduced on her latest charges so she can get out of jail, then pleads guilty and is released on probation. Chelsea Hoyt, who police say with an accomplice has plagued local merchants for years with […]
Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
kswo.com
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
Man who terrorized woman for driving slow pleads guilty
A man who terrified a Wichita Falls woman by blocking her car and pointing a gun at her because he apparently thought she was driving too slow pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
kswo.com
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
kswo.com
LPD speaks on illegal drugs, homicides
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Solving homicides and cracking down on drug trafficking are two top priorities for the Lawton Police Department. The Lawton Police Department said they’ve been working hard to get drugs off the street. Since the beginning of the year they have made over 570 narcotic-related arrests.
2nd man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle on Sheppard Access
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A second man charged with chasing and firing shots at another car on Sheppard Access Road last year pleads guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Luis Serna accepted his plea deal for eight years probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alfredo Espinoza accepted a plea deal on November 1 on […]
kswo.com
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicks off in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicked off in Lawton Sunday morning. People have come to southwest Oklahoma from all over the state for the three day conference. Sunday night, people took to the stage for open mic night, and Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dr....
Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line
A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
‘I want to kill you’, man in custody says to WFPD officers
Police said he made statements such as, "I'm gonna blow up your facility" and "I wish i had a 9-mil to blow your head off."
Two felons charged with possession of AR-15, body armor
A Bowie man and Wichita Falls woman are jailed for charges of felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.
Police seek teen for aggravated robbery
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen they say was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue on November 4, 2022. Emily Wolf, 17, is described as about 5’3″, 105 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The first suspect in the […]
“Just take my child, ’cause I’m a terrible parent” mom tells cops after she is arrested for allegedly abandoning baby
A search for the mother of a 6-month-old baby left in the care of an intoxicated man who said he did not know what to do with him ends with the mother telling police to "Just take my child, 'cause I'm a terrible mother."
kswo.com
Lawton neighborhoods experiencing stolen outgoing mail
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Normally around the holiday people worry about having packages stolen, but for one neighborhood in Lawton, they’re worried about their outgoing mail being stolen. Turtle Creek residents are getting their outgoing mail stolen before the mail carriers even have the chance to pick it up....
newschannel6now.com
One injured in pin-in wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
kswo.com
Woman seriously injured in a house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday evening around 10:14 p.m. Lawton Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire with a woman inside. The neighbors across the street saw the fire and called 911. “All we could hear after that you know is this woman inside screaming for help,” Clark...
Former Iowa Park man executed in Oklahoma Thursday morning
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
Comments / 0