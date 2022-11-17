ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kswo.com

Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Waurika man jailed on charges of rape

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
WAURIKA, OK
kswo.com

LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LPD speaks on illegal drugs, homicides

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Solving homicides and cracking down on drug trafficking are two top priorities for the Lawton Police Department. The Lawton Police Department said they’ve been working hard to get drugs off the street. Since the beginning of the year they have made over 570 narcotic-related arrests.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicks off in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicked off in Lawton Sunday morning. People have come to southwest Oklahoma from all over the state for the three day conference. Sunday night, people took to the stage for open mic night, and Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dr....
LAWTON, OK
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police seek teen for aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen they say was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue on November 4, 2022. Emily Wolf, 17, is described as about 5’3″, 105 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The first suspect in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton neighborhoods experiencing stolen outgoing mail

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Normally around the holiday people worry about having packages stolen, but for one neighborhood in Lawton, they’re worried about their outgoing mail being stolen. Turtle Creek residents are getting their outgoing mail stolen before the mail carriers even have the chance to pick it up....
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

One injured in pin-in wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street. Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Woman seriously injured in a house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday evening around 10:14 p.m. Lawton Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire with a woman inside. The neighbors across the street saw the fire and called 911. “All we could hear after that you know is this woman inside screaming for help,” Clark...
LAWTON, OK

