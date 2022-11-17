WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with dozens of past theft and shoplifting charges first files to have her bonds reduced on her latest charges so she can get out of jail, then pleads guilty and is released on probation. Chelsea Hoyt, who police say with an accomplice has plagued local merchants for years with […]

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO