101.9 KELO-FM
Yankton man enters not guilty plea in Nov. 6 homicide
YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — The man accused of killing a Yankton woman earlier this month made a court appearance today and entered a plea. Trevor Wayne Harrison pled not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and other felony counts in connection to the November 6 death of 26-year-old Jade Rembold.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 36-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Karen Ann King stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse...
KELOLAND TV
Man facing kidnapping, assault charges in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 41-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing kidnapping and assault charges. Officers arrested Mario Lopez last week. Sioux Falls Police say it started as an argument between Lopez and his roommate late Thursday night. Lopez is accused of forcing the roommate...
Officials say no injuries during possible shot fired investigation
Officials responded to a report of potential shots fired on Sioux City's west side on Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
Sioux City Journal
New trial request denied by judge in Lake Park murder case
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A judge has denied a new trial for a Sioux City woman found guilty of strangling a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home. District Judge Shayne Mayer issued the ruling Friday, overruling two defense motions for a new trial for Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigate after victim says truck was shot
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a call for shots fired near W14th and Burton St. Tuesday morning. A victim stated to police that his truck was shot at and he pulled into the Goodwill on 4th St. When police arrived at The Goodwill they found...
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for OWI after going in ditch
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Mario Martin Martin stemmed from a report of an erratic driver who...
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls man found guilty of firearm and drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, 35-year-old Mark James Olson, previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He was also in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the drug charge five to 40 years. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until sentencing.
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Madison man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A traffic stop in northeast Nebraska led to arrest for alleged cocaine possession on Sunday. At approximately 2:38 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop after reportedly witnessing the car speeding in the 1400 block of S. 13th Street. The officer reported smelling alcohol on...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen jailed for OWI, fake ID
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Orange City resident was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form. The arrest of Tyler Jay Van Ravenswaay stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2015 Ford...
nwestiowa.com
Two charged following stabbing in George
GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man dies in accident near Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Norfolk man. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that 67-year-old, Albert Reeves of Norfolk, was found in his vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Ave. on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Norfolk man dies after crashing into bridge abutment, officials say
A Siouxland man lost his life after his vehicle became airborne just east of Battle Creek.
101.9 KELO-FM
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
