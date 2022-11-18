Read full article on original website
apr.org
Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won
Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
apr.org
Librarians worry eBook pricing might affect people's ability to borrow books
Local libraries are paying a lot more for eBooks than they would for physical books. Librarians worry this hike in pricing might affect people's ability to borrow the books they want to read. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We...
