Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury...
Trump Rebuffed by Judge in New York Fraud Lawsuit, Trial Date Set
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York judge has scheduled an October 2023 trial for former U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization in a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing them of fraudulently overvaluing the real estate company's assets and Trump's net worth.
Outside Accountant Testifies as Trump Company Trial Nears End
NEW YORK (Reuters) -An outside accountant gave testimony on Tuesday on his dealings with a top executive of former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company that could undermine its defense as the Trump Organization's trial on tax fraud charges neared an end. Donald Bender, the first witness called by...
Taxes, Assets and Documents: Trump's Long Day in U.S. Courts
(Reuters) - Donald Trump and his Trump Organization on Tuesday faced a day of legal woes, a week after the former U.S. president announced he would once again run for the White House in 2024. Supreme Court clears way to Congress for Trump tax returns. The conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court...
U.S. Appeals Court Grills Trump Lawyer in Seized Documents Dispute
(Reuters) - Judges on an Atlanta-based federal appeals court signaled sympathy on Tuesday toward the U.S. Justice Department's bid to reverse the appointment of an independent arbiter to vet documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home as they posed tough questions to the former president's lawyer. A...
Who Are the Oath Keepers on Trial for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Attack?
(Reuters) - Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group, who are accused of plotting to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over Republican then-President Donald Trump. Here is a look at the defendants and the charges they...
Canada Sanctions Haiti Ex-President Martelly for Financing Gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for financing gangs, Canadian authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a series of measures targeting alleged backers of Haitian criminal groups. In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal...
Putin to Meet Mothers of Soldiers Called up to Fight in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the coming days meet the mothers of reservists called up to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis.
L.A. prosecutor put on leave over questionable case sparked by election conspiracy theories
An L.A. County deputy district attorney has been placed on leave for his role in the questionable prosecution of a Michigan software executive that may have been sparked by conspiracy theorists who deny the validity of the 2020 presidential election.
15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42
Fifteen states on Monday mounted an effort to stop a judge from rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. The states filed a motion to intervene after a federal judge last week vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down its use of Title 42.
Trump's Company Kicks off Defense Case in Criminal Tax Fraud Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company began mounting a defense on Monday in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud after the prosecution rested its case, questioning an outside accountant who the Trump Organization contends should have caught a top executive cheating on taxes.
U.S. Grants $1.1 Billion to Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set...
Arizona Attorney General Wants Report on Voting Machine Problems
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county...
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Republican-Drawn Texas Electoral District
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by Black and Hispanic voters accusing the Republican-led Texas legislature of intentionally redrawing a state Senate district to diminish their political clout, part of broader challenge to congressional and state legislative maps in the state. The justices declined...
U.S. Calls for U.N. Security Council President's Statement on North Korea Missiles
(Reuters) - The United States called on Monday for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable for its missile tests after Pyongyang's launch last week of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
Explainer-What's the Latest on Biden's U.S. Student Loan Forgiveness?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to forgive federal student loans, first announced in August, has been blocked by two legal challenges, clouding the financial future for millions of American students and graduates. Biden said on Tuesday he was confident the plan is legal, and announced new, temporary...
Fauci Says to 'Cooperate Fully' With Any Congress Hearing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, plans to "cooperate fully" with any Congressional hearings, he said Tuesday in his last appearance at the White House podium. "If there are oversight hearings, I absolutely will cooperate fully and testify before the Congress," said...
Fauci Urges More Americans to Get Boosters in Outgoing Message
Leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday spent his last White House press briefing urging Americans to get vaccinated ahead of a potential spike in COVID-19 during the fall and winter. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “My message and my final message – maybe the final...
Senators Urge Pentagon to Reconsider Gray Eagle Drones for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of 16 U.S. senators pressed the Biden administration to carefully reconsider Ukraine's request for lethal Gray Eagle drones to fight Russia and asked the Pentagon to explain why it has not moved ahead, according to a copy of the letter. The Biden administration has...
U.S. Monitoring Alleged Executions in Ukraine, Says War Crimes Envoy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington's envoy for war crimes said on Monday the United States was monitoring allegations of Ukrainian forces summarily executing Russian troops, and said all parties should face consequences if they commit abuses in the conflict. Russia's defense ministry on Friday cited videos circulating on social media that...
