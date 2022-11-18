Bengals get DJ Reader back vs. Steelers in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals star nose tackle DJ Reader will make his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced the news Friday.

Reader had only just received clearance to return to practice after the bye and actually spoke to reporters about how different the Steelers look compared to the team they played in Week 1.

“They’re trying to get their good young backs going and taking some pressure off the young quarterback,” Reader said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “They look a little different. (The run game) looks better on film. They’re committed and they’re finding different schemes that work better for their offense. Not so much pin and pull. Not as much power. A lot more stretch and tight zone (runs). They’re trying to do what (Pickett) does best and match it with the play-action.”

While making the interview rounds, Reader had also recently revealed the full extent of the knee injury that cost him a handful of games.

One of the league’s best nose tackles, Reader returns right as guys at his spot like Josh Tupou continue to battle nagging injuries. His presence changes the complexion of the entire defense and if they’re lucky, the outcome of games because of it.