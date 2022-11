RED BANK – A four-story, 45-unit apartment plan for 121 Monmouth St. won variance approvals from the borough’s zoning board members at the Nov. 3 meeting. The project will replace an office building currently on the site and an adjoining gym that was once Big Man’s West, a bar owned by Bruce Springsteen’s legendary saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO