Michael Armand Hammer, businessman and father of Armie Hammer, died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 67. Hammer’s death was confirmed to People and TMZ. Hammer was known for his involvement with Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the company of his late grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He also oversaw the Hammer International Foundation, the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries and Hammer Productions. Prior to joining Occidental Petroleum in 1982, he worked in various roles at the investment banking firm Kidder, Peabody & Co. in New York. Born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., Hammer is the son...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 56 MINUTES AGO