Kirkwood, MO

2022-23 winter sport rosters

KHS winter sports seasons have begun. Here are each sports rosters for the 2022-23 school year. To learn more, go to KHS pioneer athletics homepage for more information. Your donation will support the student journalists of Kirkwood High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
Top 10 reasons why KHS will beat Webster

9. Nine touchdowns scored all year, Deion Brown had seven in one game. 8. Congrats, you guys have had one win in three years. 7. Everyone knows you can’t spell “Webster Groves” without “Football Poverty”. 6. We’ve won eight Turkey Day games in a row, would...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

