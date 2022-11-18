Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
Snoop Dogg Microwaves His Blunts Before Smoking And For Good Reason, Here's Why
Snoop Dogg, our generation’s king of all things weed, never ceases to surprise. His latest blunt-smoking modus operandi involves putting a fully-rolled joint into the microwave for 11 seconds, which he says helps to “trap all the ingredients.”. Why you might be wondering? Let’s look at the science,...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Refinery29
TikTok’s Lash Backcombing Hack Made Mine Look Twice As Thick
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Refinery29
‘I Put A Lot Of Pressure On Myself’: Sarah Hyland On Perfectionism & Her New Pitch Perfect Role
Mild spoilers ahead. It's been over a decade since Sarah Hyland became a star to watch when she landed the role of Haley Dunphy in Modern Family. Since then, the American actor has proved her versatility as a performer, singing on stage in various musicals and even hosting the US version of Love Island earlier this year.
Refinery29
I Stopped Chasing Happiness And You Should, Too
I remember, with the sort of clarity reserved for those pivotal moments in life during which, you later realise, a huge change was underway, the card I was given for my 22nd birthday by a close friend. On the front was a glossy, high-resolution photograph of a long American highway on a sunny day. The asphalt stretched into the distance in the middle of an arid desert. To the left, there was a giant sign with an arrow giving directions. It read: "Destination: happiness."
Refinery29
A Therapist’s Guide To Surviving Festive Family Drama
For many, the festive period is a time for joy, merriment, and amazing food — but for others, it's a source of stress and anxiety, thanks to family drama around the dinner table. Maybe you have a strained relationship with a family member, or maybe the political climate is making things feel especially toxic this year. Either way, the last thing you want is for a relaxing break from work to turn into an incredibly stressful situation you have to manage.
Refinery29
How Friendships Change After Having A Kid
Having a child changes your life in major ways. That’s obvious. But one thing you might not expect — or be totally prepared for — is how having a kid will influence your friendships, especially with those pals who may not be in the same life stage. After all, your mind is focused on things like diapers, strollers, and the tiny, wonderful creature you are desperately trying to keep alive. Meanwhile, your friends still have time to binge-watch an entire season of Love Is Blind in one sitting or meet up for bottomless brunch. There's no turning point in a woman's life quite like motherhood.
Refinery29
The Block’s Sarah-Jane Found Out The Day Before Auction That She Was Having A Double Mastectomy
When The Block: Tree Change contestants Sarah-Jane and Tom Calleja nervously sat through the show's auction finale a few weeks ago, the couple was dealing with more personal news in the background. Wilson has revealed on Instagram that she underwent a double mastectomy last week, after learning the day before...
Refinery29
I Got The Boyfriend Bob & It’s Not For The Fainthearted
Hi, it's me, your own personal haircut guinea pig. If you're an R29 regular, you'll know that I'm always up for putting my face, nails and especially hair forward for #content — particularly if it involves a bob haircut. This week is no different. In the past year, I've...
Refinery29
I Tried Epres, The New Hair Treatment By An Inventor Of Olaplex
Through a headline, a beauty podcast, or a random link dropped in the group text, you may have heard about the new hair-care brand epres™ (pronounced ap-ray, like ski). It was developed by Eric Pressly, Ph.D., one of the chemists who invented Olaplex, and here at Refinery29, our beauty team has been fielding questions about it.
Refinery29
Netflix Now Lets You Boot Your Ex From Your Netflix Account
Breaking up is always difficult, but it's often the little things you never thought about that really sting. What happens, for example, when you and your ex share a Netflix account?. Well, Netflix just made it easier to give yourself a clean break by adding a new feature that allows...
Comments / 0