Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Refinery29

TikTok’s Lash Backcombing Hack Made Mine Look Twice As Thick

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Refinery29

I Stopped Chasing Happiness And You Should, Too

I remember, with the sort of clarity reserved for those pivotal moments in life during which, you later realise, a huge change was underway, the card I was given for my 22nd birthday by a close friend. On the front was a glossy, high-resolution photograph of a long American highway on a sunny day. The asphalt stretched into the distance in the middle of an arid desert. To the left, there was a giant sign with an arrow giving directions. It read: "Destination: happiness."
Refinery29

A Therapist’s Guide To Surviving Festive Family Drama

For many, the festive period is a time for joy, merriment, and amazing food — but for others, it's a source of stress and anxiety, thanks to family drama around the dinner table. Maybe you have a strained relationship with a family member, or maybe the political climate is making things feel especially toxic this year. Either way, the last thing you want is for a relaxing break from work to turn into an incredibly stressful situation you have to manage.
Refinery29

How Friendships Change After Having A Kid

Having a child changes your life in major ways. That’s obvious. But one thing you might not expect — or be totally prepared for — is how having a kid will influence your friendships, especially with those pals who may not be in the same life stage. After all, your mind is focused on things like diapers, strollers, and the tiny, wonderful creature you are desperately trying to keep alive. Meanwhile, your friends still have time to binge-watch an entire season of Love Is Blind in one sitting or meet up for bottomless brunch. There's no turning point in a woman's life quite like motherhood.
Refinery29

I Got The Boyfriend Bob & It’s Not For The Fainthearted

Hi, it's me, your own personal haircut guinea pig. If you're an R29 regular, you'll know that I'm always up for putting my face, nails and especially hair forward for #content — particularly if it involves a bob haircut. This week is no different. In the past year, I've...
Refinery29

I Tried Epres, The New Hair Treatment By An Inventor Of Olaplex

Through a headline, a beauty podcast, or a random link dropped in the group text, you may have heard about the new hair-care brand epres™ (pronounced ap-ray, like ski). It was developed by Eric Pressly, Ph.D., one of the chemists who invented Olaplex, and here at Refinery29, our beauty team has been fielding questions about it.
Refinery29

Netflix Now Lets You Boot Your Ex From Your Netflix Account

Breaking up is always difficult, but it's often the little things you never thought about that really sting. What happens, for example, when you and your ex share a Netflix account?. Well, Netflix just made it easier to give yourself a clean break by adding a new feature that allows...

