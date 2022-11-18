Read full article on original website
Autodesk Adds Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort as a Creative and Strategic Partner
When Dara Treseder moved on from Peloton to software design platform Autodesk in September, she brought one of her ad agencies with her. Treseder signed on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency, buying into the creative-as-a-subscription (CaaS) program from MNTN (Maximum Effort’s parent company), which bundles media and creative services for brands. The package offers brands strategy and development work, as well as culturally relevant advertising and metrics to track it.
Harman International Consolidates Global Advertising and Media Into Havas Group
Samsung-owned audio electronics company Harman International has consolidated its advertising across its house of brands with the appointment of Havas Group as its agency of record. Harman, which was acquired by Samsung in 2017, designs and engineers products such as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions...
Augmented Reality Rewrites the Rules of Attention and Media Planning
Editor’s note: Today’s column is part of a series with Snap on augmented reality. Below, Nina Mishkin, director of brand strategy, outlines the findings from a study on AR’s relationship to recall and brand choice. Do I have your attention?. When it comes to planning, buying and...
Scaling a CPG Brand in 2022 and Beyond
In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Mark Edmonson, CMO at Materne North America-GoGo squeeZ, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss marketing in a rapidly evolving environment. Edmonson shares his journey and demystifies the process of growing and scaling a major brand like GoGo squeeZ.
BGSF, Inc. Appoints Ms. Melissa Phillips as Chief Digital Officer
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of consulting, managed services and workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Ms. Melissa Phillips to the new strategic role as Chief Digital Officer on the executive leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005822/en/ Melissa Phillips - BGSF New Chief Digital Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Moving and Elevating Culture With Combs Enterprises
From music to commerce, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been influencing culture for decades. Whether it’s music, fashion or entertainment, Combs knows exactly what’s going on by staying in tune with his audience and being right at the pulse of culture. Combs Enterprises is an agency with...
As Twitch Changes Revenue and Exclusivity Rules, New Opportunities Abound
When wellness brand Liquid I.V. flowed into the gaming category with creator sponsorships on Twitch, it was entering uncharted territory in its 10-year brand history. Liquid I.V. felt its brand was endemic to gaming and saw Twitch as a massive opportunity to reach games through livestreaming, as the Amazon-owned platform averaged 2.78 million concurrent viewers in 2021, a 31% increase year over year, according to Twitchtracker.
How Indie Agency Leaders Are Communicating With Staff as the Pandemic Drags On
As the Covid-19 pandemic enters its 32nd month and an economic crises looms, agency leaders have a lot to deal with away from the day-to-day operations. This includes how and when to communicate company goals to a disparate staff. Adweek attended the Worldwide Partners conference in Amsterdam recently and gathered...
The 4 Rs of Working With Agency Search Consultants
Search consultants play an important role in the marketing services agency industry. They may only represent about 25% of agency searches, but the biggest reviews are typically managed by them. They are an important gatekeeper in the agency selection process for many significant opportunities. Given how critical their role is,...
Trump Media deal partner says shareholders approve delay of merger with Truth Social parent
Shareholders for a firm seeking to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) voted on Tuesday to extend the deadline to combine with the parent company of former President Trump’s social media site Truth Social. Digital World Acquisition Corp.(DWAC) will now have until September 2023 to complete the...
Marketing Sector's Progress on Inclusivity Has Flatlined, Kantar Report Finds
Despite the rise to prominence of equality movements in recent years, inclusivity across the global marketing sector has stalled, according to Kantar’s Inclusion Index. The latest report is the first since 2019, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s based on qualitative findings from 13,000 employees across 13 countries and 24 industries. The aim is to measure the lived experience of employees to understand their sense of belonging at work as well as their experience of discrimination and negative behavior.
Blind Models Strike a Pose in This Campaign for Better Disability Inclusion
While there have been significant efforts made in celebrating the disability community, seen in brand campaigns such as Unilever’s Degree’s Sick Beats, for example, the ad industry still significantly lacks disability inclusion, especially when it comes to hiring new talent. In an effort to put disability inclusion at...
As the NFT Frenzy Fades, Brands Recalibrate Their Strategy
A $180,000 image of a Taco Bell taco, an $800 virtual Pringles can, a $265 piece of Charmin toilet paper. In summer 2021, as prices of major cryptocurrencies swelled to record highs, it seemed like branded nonfungible tokens (NFTs) were inescapable and regularly commanding head-scratching sums. Crypto companies billed their...
Consultancy Capgemini Acquires Creative Agency 23red
One of London’s longest-running independent creative agencies 23red, which works with charities and governments to drive behavior shifts in audiences, has been acquired by consultancy Capgemini. The financial terms were not disclosed. The agency, which was founded in 2000 to focus on third-sector clients by chief executive Jane Asscher...
BuzzFeed Inc. Announces Expanded, Global Events Slate for 2023
Publisher BuzzFeed Inc. plans to substantially bolster the size of its events portfolio in 2023, chief revenue officer Edgar Hernandez told marketers during a presentation in Long Beach, California, over the weekend. As part of the expansion, ComplexCon, which hosted its seventh iteration over the weekend, will debut in three,...
Philips Domestic Appliances Names Droga5 London Global Creative Agency
Philips Domestic Appliances has named Droga5 London as its global advertising agency tasked with helping the brand achieve its ambition of “turning houses into homes.”. The appliances business, which was sold to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment in 2021 for around $3.07 billion (3 billion euros), has handed a three-year contract to the London operation of Accenture Song creative agency Droga5.
How HBR Becomes More Valuable in Times of Economic Distress
The Harvard Business Review, synonymous with the business case study, has lately become a model of sustainable media itself, due in large part to a burgeoning digital subscriptions business and an increasingly diversified revenue stream. The publisher, which marked its 100th anniversary in October, has capitalized on the economic uncertainty...
Two-thirds of UK’s biggest advertisers to cut television spend
Traditional TV shunned in favour of digital media and last-minute promotional campaigns
Adweek Podcast: Inside the Creator Economy and Adweek's Creator Network
In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by Christine Gritmon, host of Let’s Talk About Brand, and Adweek social editor Sami Lambert to discuss the current state of the creator economy. They also talk about the...
CNN Names Alex Charalambides Chief Technology Officer
Alex Charalambides is joining Warner Bros. Discovery as CNN’s new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he’ll oversee the technology for CNN and its digital platforms that serve millions of users around the globe every month. In this role, Charalambides will partner directly with the new CNN Digital...
