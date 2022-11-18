ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Photo: Getty Images

Who says that you have to cook your own Thanksgiving dinner? We certainly don't subscribe to that idea. Preparing a Thanksgiving meal takes hours of hard work and patience, and not everyone has time for all that. If you're one of those people, we suggest trying out the best restaurant in Chicago for celebrating turkey day .

Tasting Table recently created a list of America's best restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this year, and gave a shout out to The Lobby at The Peninsula in Chicago. Here's what they had to say about it:

"The Peninsula Hotel chain got its start in Hong Kong in the mid-19th century and now has a handful of luxury boutique hotels throughout the world, with the only U.S. locations being in New York, Beverly Hills, and Chicago. What makes Chicago's Peninsula unique to the Windy City is all of the little touches that reveal its Asian roots — the hotel celebrates both Chinese New Year and the Mid-Autumn Festival, and even the Thanksgiving buffet laid on by hotel restaurant The Lobby shows an Asian influence with one station featuring Peking duck and dim sum."

Doing some traveling this holiday season? Check out the complete list of America's best restaurants for celebrating Thanksgiving from Tasting Table .

