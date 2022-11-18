Read full article on original website
Carbon County property transfers
Pagnotti Enterprises, Inc., to Thomas Boretski Sr., 139 Broad St., P.O. Box 295, Beaver Meadows, parcel No. 125A-5-D40A, $58,250. Albina M. Engle to Kurt Straughan, 737 Mill St., Bowmanstown, property at 737 Mill St., $275,000. East Penn Township. Henry Brosky to Timothy A. Senko, 518 Hamilton St., P.O. Box 35,...
Palmerton addresses stormwater concerns
Palmerton plans to take the next step over stormwater drainage concerns expressed by its Municipal Authority against Northface Development. After an executive session, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday agreed to have Attorney Armin Feldman address the stormwater concerns. “The Municipal Authority currently has a complaint against Northface that...
Opinion: Sharp political divide
Although the Carbon-Schuylkill area is contiguous to the Lehigh Valley, and many of its residents go there to shop or for entertainment, its politics are light years apart. While the former tilts far right, the Lehigh Valley leans more moderate with a liberal bend. In Carbon’s case, it wasn’t always...
Northern Lehigh School Board - Other
Northern Lehigh School Board, on an 8-0 vote, approved the following last week:. • Blasia Dunham to attend the Pennsylvania Education Technology Expo & Conference (PETE & C), Feb. 13-14, at Kalahari Conventions, Pocono Manor, for a cost of about $523, to be funded through the assistant superintendent’s professional development budget.
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 along Long Run Road, in Wayne Township. Troopers said Justin R. Lare, 36, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2006 Saturn westbound when a deer entered the road in front of him. His vehicle struck the deer. Lare was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.
Carbon County commissioners honor Eagle Scout
Carbon County officials paid tribute on Thursday to the newest Eagle Scout in the county. The county commissioners recognized Avery James Hosler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 209, Palmerton, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Hosler’s Court of Honor was held Sunday at Palmerton Rod and Gun Club.
Rebekeh Lodge installs new officers
District Deputy President Ashley R. Guscott recently installed officers of the Lady Harmony Rebekeh Lodge #86, Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Tamaqua. The officers are: Nobel Grand (President) Julie Stokes, Vice President Katie Arnold, Secretary Jennifer Swett and Treasurer PNG Nicole B. Inama. Stokes’ theme for the year is...
Tamaqua organization prepares ‘Giving Tree’ for community
A Tamaqua organization is again working to make sure the community stays warm. Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet will have its “Giving Tree” program at Depot Square Park at the Five Points Intersection in Tamaqua. The Giving Tree - which folks “decorate” with cold weather accessories...
Stroudsburg snowmen display starts Friday
Snowmen of Stroudsburg returns for a fifth year starting Friday in the borough and will run through Feb. 25. Hand-painted and decorated by local artists, the 37 life-size snowmen sculptures are spread around the Stroudsburg area and relocated several times during the winter. The Snowmen of Stroudsburg concept was developed...
Fundraiser held for Jim Thorpe woman
A special basket raffle and soup sale fundraiser was held Sunday at Bright Path Brewing in Jim Thorpe to raise funds for Jim Thorpe native Melanie Newsted. The event was run by the Mauch Chunk Charity Foundation. “She (Melanie Newstead) is a single mom,” said Mary Harwood, who coordinated the...
Lehighton state police engaged in two pursuits on same day
State police at Lehighton were involved in two vehicle pursuits on Nov. 17. One was successful and one driver has not yet been charged. The first began about 12:46 a.m. along Route 115 at Weir Lake Road, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and fled.
Carbon OKs court grants
Carbon County acted on two motions last week to upgrade court programs. The commissioners, in a 2-1 vote, approved an award of funding in the amount of $250,000 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for adult probation to hire two pretrial officers and a part-time sentencing guideline technician. The grant covers two years - $187,500 the first year and $62,500 the second year.
Indoor yard sale in Walnutport Sunday
There will be an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Walnutport Bingo Hall, 110 Main St., Walnutport. Items include American folk art handmade goods, collectibles, antiques and new items. For more information, call 484-262-4034.
Berks man among Colo. shooting victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Hundreds of people, many holding candles and wiping away tears, gathered in a Colorado Springs park to honor those killed and wounded when a gunman opened fire on a nightlife venue that for decades was a sanctuary for the local LGBTQ community. Monday night’s vigil...
Pl. Vly. faces $180M in repairs
Plans to renovate and repair the buildings in the Pleasant Valley School District are progressing, with first estimates totaling about $180 million. Arif Fazil, president of D’Huy Engineering Inc. in Bethlehem, said the Capital Improvement Process began in 2020, but was tabled. He and Kim LaBrake, a project manager with D’Huy, attended the district’s planning meeting on Nov. 14 to present their findings and recommendations.
2 hit-and-run crashes in Schuylkill
State police at Frackville reported investigating two hit-and-run crashes in Schuylkill County. The first was reported on Tuesday at 7:31 p.m. along Route 54 in West Mahanoy Township. A vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control due to weather conditions. The vehicle went off the north side of the road and struck a utility pole causing minor damages. The impact caused a power outage in the area. The driver then fled the scene.
Nativities on display at Lansford church
A free display of different Nativities will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1 E. Abbott Street, Lansford. The Nativity story will be read by David Wargo at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be refreshments...
JT Legion helps local veterans
The Jim Thorpe American Legion Dolon Jones Martino Post 304 Auxiliary held its first food giveaway for eleven veterans and their families from the Jim Thorpe area. “We knew times were a little tough with the prices and everything and we wanted to help our veterans,” Auxiliary member Michele Welteroth said.
Gift drive receives more than 750 shoe boxes
Elizabeth Harris, the drop-off box coordinator for Operation Christmas Child at the Salem Bible Fellowship Church in Lehighton, says this year’s effort collected more than 750 shoe boxes filled with gifts for children. “So far we have collected 752 boxes, and I am hopeful because we have three days...
Model railroad open houses start Sat.
The Carbon Model Railroad Society will hold several holiday open houses at 529 Ore Street in Bowmanstown. They will be from 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays, Dec. 1 and 8 and Jan. 5. Also from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11 and Jan. 7-8. The...
