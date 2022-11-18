Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
7 Common Causes of a Low Credit Score
Originally Posted On: https://kingcash.ca/7-common-causes-of-a-low-credit-score/. Like it or not, your credit report plays a big role in your financial mobility throughout your life. Did you know that 20% of mortgages are now denied in the US and Canada by big bank lenders? The same goes for business loans and other big life decisions you may want to make.
KTEN.com
FTX lawyer says 'substantial amount' of assets are either stolen or missing
The full extent of FTX's financial disarray is becoming clearer as the failed crypto exchange's new management combs for cash as part of the bankruptcy process. In the company's first Chapter 11 hearing in Delaware Tuesday, restructuring attorney James Bromley said that a "substantial amount" of assets have been stolen or are missing.
KTEN.com
What to Consider Before Putting a Payment Down on A House
You’ve been on realtor websites into the late-night hours, speaking to countless agents, and taking down the number of every ‘for sale’ sign you see when your tireless house hunting finally pays off and you find the home of your dreams! But before you make the plunge into ownership, there are a few things to consider when deciding on your down payment – including whether you should even make one.
KTEN.com
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal
America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday. The nation's second-largest rail union, which represents engineers, ratified...
KTEN.com
Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts
The Biden administration is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments, a benefit that began in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The extension comes as the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program is tied up in the courts....
KTEN.com
Guidelines for Collecting Ancient Chinese Art
Originally Posted On: https://www.weisbrodcollection.com/blogs/news/guidelines-for-collecting-ancient-chinese-art Who would’ve thought that a gilded blue porcelain vase kept in the kitchen would sell for $1.8 million at an auction? The hype behind this rare ancient Chinese art dating from the 18th century lies in its seal mark. Along its base is a six-character...
Comments / 0