Monroe County, PA

Times News

Lehighton state police engaged in two pursuits on same day

State police at Lehighton were involved in two vehicle pursuits on Nov. 17. One was successful and one driver has not yet been charged. The first began about 12:46 a.m. along Route 115 at Weir Lake Road, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and fled.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon County man charged with attempted homicide

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY, PA. - A Carbon County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police say troopers from PSP Fern Ridge were called to St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, concerning a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. After...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Times News

State police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 along Long Run Road, in Wayne Township. Troopers said Justin R. Lare, 36, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2006 Saturn westbound when a deer entered the road in front of him. His vehicle struck the deer. Lare was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Pagnotti Enterprises, Inc., to Thomas Boretski Sr., 139 Broad St., P.O. Box 295, Beaver Meadows, parcel No. 125A-5-D40A, $58,250. Albina M. Engle to Kurt Straughan, 737 Mill St., Bowmanstown, property at 737 Mill St., $275,000. East Penn Township. Henry Brosky to Timothy A. Senko, 518 Hamilton St., P.O. Box 35,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Albrightsville man charged with attempted homicide

An Albrightsville man is in jail on attempted homicide charges after he shot another man during an argument, according to state police at Fern Ridge. On Monday morning, a 30-year-old man arrived at St. Luke’s Hospital-Carbon campus for treatment of a gunshot wound, state police said. Troopers said an...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes

New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times News

2 hit-and-run crashes in Schuylkill

State police at Frackville reported investigating two hit-and-run crashes in Schuylkill County. The first was reported on Tuesday at 7:31 p.m. along Route 54 in West Mahanoy Township. A vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control due to weather conditions. The vehicle went off the north side of the road and struck a utility pole causing minor damages. The impact caused a power outage in the area. The driver then fled the scene.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said. Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTRF

Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania

EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County commissioners honor Eagle Scout

Carbon County officials paid tribute on Thursday to the newest Eagle Scout in the county. The county commissioners recognized Avery James Hosler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 209, Palmerton, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Hosler’s Court of Honor was held Sunday at Palmerton Rod and Gun Club.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Albrightsville man in Lehigh County crash

An Albrightsville man was involved in a one-vehicle crash along the northeast extension of the turnpike in Lehigh County, according to state police at the Pocono barracks. Police said the crash happened at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday in Washington Township. Troopers said Nathan Jakubov, 47, was driving a 2008 GMC...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly steals wallet to play on gambling machines

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a wallet and used the money to gamble. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 19 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Gulf Station on Route 611 for a stolen wallet report. Through an investigation, police […]
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Popeyes

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township. Police say the suspects used the counterfeit […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Six charged in Summit Hill

Two Summit Hill men were charged with harassment after an incident late in the afternoon on Oct. 29 in the 100 block of East Hazard Street. Justin Priolo, 45, was yelling and harassing Timothy Barker, 51, who was in an adjacent yard, according to Summit Hill police. Barker reportedly slapped Priolo.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Newswatch 16

Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged thief caught a third time

Berwick, Pa. — A thief ripped off the price tag of several items in front of a store clerk, then fled the store with the stolen goods, police say. David F. Tongel, was identified by his shopping companion, James Hughes, and from surveillance footage taken inside the Dollar General on East Front Street, according to Berwick Officer Jeremy Mulders. The store clerk called police on Oct. 18 at 4:15 p.m....
BERWICK, PA

