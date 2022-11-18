State police at Lehighton were involved in two vehicle pursuits on Nov. 17. One was successful and one driver has not yet been charged. The first began about 12:46 a.m. along Route 115 at Weir Lake Road, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and fled.

