Times News
Lehighton state police engaged in two pursuits on same day
State police at Lehighton were involved in two vehicle pursuits on Nov. 17. One was successful and one driver has not yet been charged. The first began about 12:46 a.m. along Route 115 at Weir Lake Road, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Accord for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and fled.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County man charged with attempted homicide
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY, PA. - A Carbon County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police say troopers from PSP Fern Ridge were called to St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, concerning a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh. After...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 along Long Run Road, in Wayne Township. Troopers said Justin R. Lare, 36, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2006 Saturn westbound when a deer entered the road in front of him. His vehicle struck the deer. Lare was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Pagnotti Enterprises, Inc., to Thomas Boretski Sr., 139 Broad St., P.O. Box 295, Beaver Meadows, parcel No. 125A-5-D40A, $58,250. Albina M. Engle to Kurt Straughan, 737 Mill St., Bowmanstown, property at 737 Mill St., $275,000. East Penn Township. Henry Brosky to Timothy A. Senko, 518 Hamilton St., P.O. Box 35,...
Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
Times News
Albrightsville man charged with attempted homicide
An Albrightsville man is in jail on attempted homicide charges after he shot another man during an argument, according to state police at Fern Ridge. On Monday morning, a 30-year-old man arrived at St. Luke’s Hospital-Carbon campus for treatment of a gunshot wound, state police said. Troopers said an...
The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes
New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
Times News
2 hit-and-run crashes in Schuylkill
State police at Frackville reported investigating two hit-and-run crashes in Schuylkill County. The first was reported on Tuesday at 7:31 p.m. along Route 54 in West Mahanoy Township. A vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control due to weather conditions. The vehicle went off the north side of the road and struck a utility pole causing minor damages. The impact caused a power outage in the area. The driver then fled the scene.
Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said. Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township,...
WOLF
Pottsville man crashes vehicle, found inside with fatal gunshot wound
READING, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — Reading Police are investigating the death of a man they say was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday night. According to Skook News, a Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County just after 10 PM Friday. Just before 10 PM, Reading Police...
WTRF
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
Times News
Carbon County commissioners honor Eagle Scout
Carbon County officials paid tribute on Thursday to the newest Eagle Scout in the county. The county commissioners recognized Avery James Hosler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 209, Palmerton, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Hosler’s Court of Honor was held Sunday at Palmerton Rod and Gun Club.
Times News
Albrightsville man in Lehigh County crash
An Albrightsville man was involved in a one-vehicle crash along the northeast extension of the turnpike in Lehigh County, according to state police at the Pocono barracks. Police said the crash happened at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday in Washington Township. Troopers said Nathan Jakubov, 47, was driving a 2008 GMC...
Man allegedly steals wallet to play on gambling machines
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a wallet and used the money to gamble. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 19 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Gulf Station on Route 611 for a stolen wallet report. Through an investigation, police […]
PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Popeyes
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township. Police say the suspects used the counterfeit […]
Times News
Six charged in Summit Hill
Two Summit Hill men were charged with harassment after an incident late in the afternoon on Oct. 29 in the 100 block of East Hazard Street. Justin Priolo, 45, was yelling and harassing Timothy Barker, 51, who was in an adjacent yard, according to Summit Hill police. Barker reportedly slapped Priolo.
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
Alleged thief caught a third time
Berwick, Pa. — A thief ripped off the price tag of several items in front of a store clerk, then fled the store with the stolen goods, police say. David F. Tongel, was identified by his shopping companion, James Hughes, and from surveillance footage taken inside the Dollar General on East Front Street, according to Berwick Officer Jeremy Mulders. The store clerk called police on Oct. 18 at 4:15 p.m....
