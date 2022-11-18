ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Paul Benton Cramer
4d ago

A few alleged cases of voter intimidation in a country with 300 million people it’s not exactly a widespread problem. I remember seeing on the news in 2008 places like Philadelphia Chicago New York the black panthers outside actual polling stations with Billy clubs and chains. isn’t it odd that with the election of the first black president after 30 years of racial harmony and advancement all of a sudden we once again have racial Hate and violence. But it’s not coming from the clam it’s coming from organizations like BLM antifa and the DNC

Guest
4d ago

How do you end up with that title and then start with "alleged". There is no story without convictions.It's just another attempt to divide the nation.

Deborah Martin
4d ago

BALLOT HARVESTING SHOULD BE STOPPED! YOU TAKE YOUR BALLOT TO A DESIGNATED VOTING STATION AND TURN YOUR BALLOT IN THERE! This month long voting BS has got to be stopped.! Give voters with IDs only7 day period to vote or make voting day holiday. NO MORE DUMPING ballots !That to should be a 7 day period YOUR MAIL IN ON ELECTION DAY.

Related
texasstandard.org

Property taxes and LGBTQ issues dominate early bills filed by Texas lawmakers

The bill filing period of the 88th Texas legislative session began last Monday. The official session won’t start until January, but state lawmakers have already filed over 850 bills. Most of these bills won’t make it into law, but seeing what issues lawmakers target early sheds some light onto their priorities for next year.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
KHOU

AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
CBS DFW

Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
DALLAS, TX
mississippifreepress.org

Misuse of Federal Funds Not a New Boondoggle in Mississippi. It’s Time to Notice.

Since the state auditor and the Hinds district attorney broke the news of their TANF-fund investigation in February 2020, Mississippians and Americans have had a lot to say about the redirection of $77 million in federal welfare dollars in our state from those who need it the most to those who, well, need it the least. The outrage is deserved and appropriate, as are the efforts by multiple news outlets since the news broke to figure out exactly who did what when—and, vitally, what laws they broke, especially those not arrested or who have pleaded guilty to date. Or, if needed laws even exist in a state where channeling funds away from the poor isn’t exactly a new thing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
TEXAS STATE

