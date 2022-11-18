Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.

BERN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO