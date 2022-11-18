Read full article on original website
Times News
Palmerton addresses stormwater concerns
Palmerton plans to take the next step over stormwater drainage concerns expressed by its Municipal Authority against Northface Development. After an executive session, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday agreed to have Attorney Armin Feldman address the stormwater concerns. “The Municipal Authority currently has a complaint against Northface that...
Times News
Rebekeh Lodge installs new officers
District Deputy President Ashley R. Guscott recently installed officers of the Lady Harmony Rebekeh Lodge #86, Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Tamaqua. The officers are: Nobel Grand (President) Julie Stokes, Vice President Katie Arnold, Secretary Jennifer Swett and Treasurer PNG Nicole B. Inama. Stokes’ theme for the year is...
Times News
Northern Lehigh School Board - Other
Northern Lehigh School Board, on an 8-0 vote, approved the following last week:. • Blasia Dunham to attend the Pennsylvania Education Technology Expo & Conference (PETE & C), Feb. 13-14, at Kalahari Conventions, Pocono Manor, for a cost of about $523, to be funded through the assistant superintendent’s professional development budget.
Times News
Tamaqua organization prepares ‘Giving Tree’ for community
A Tamaqua organization is again working to make sure the community stays warm. Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet will have its “Giving Tree” program at Depot Square Park at the Five Points Intersection in Tamaqua. The Giving Tree - which folks “decorate” with cold weather accessories...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Pagnotti Enterprises, Inc., to Thomas Boretski Sr., 139 Broad St., P.O. Box 295, Beaver Meadows, parcel No. 125A-5-D40A, $58,250. Albina M. Engle to Kurt Straughan, 737 Mill St., Bowmanstown, property at 737 Mill St., $275,000. East Penn Township. Henry Brosky to Timothy A. Senko, 518 Hamilton St., P.O. Box 35,...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways:. • A one-vehicle crash occurred at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 along Long Run Road, in Wayne Township. Troopers said Justin R. Lare, 36, of Tamaqua, was driving a 2006 Saturn westbound when a deer entered the road in front of him. His vehicle struck the deer. Lare was not injured but the vehicle had to be towed.
Times News
Carbon County commissioners honor Eagle Scout
Carbon County officials paid tribute on Thursday to the newest Eagle Scout in the county. The county commissioners recognized Avery James Hosler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 209, Palmerton, for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Hosler’s Court of Honor was held Sunday at Palmerton Rod and Gun Club.
Times News
Fundraiser held for Jim Thorpe woman
A special basket raffle and soup sale fundraiser was held Sunday at Bright Path Brewing in Jim Thorpe to raise funds for Jim Thorpe native Melanie Newsted. The event was run by the Mauch Chunk Charity Foundation. “She (Melanie Newstead) is a single mom,” said Mary Harwood, who coordinated the...
sanatogapost.com
Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Limerick Crash
LIMERICK PA – A 45-year-old Pottstown woman, who was a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at 1:13 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 in Limerick, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, Pennsylvania State Police said. The vehicle’s...
berkscountyliving.com
Inside The President’s House
Tucked in a wooded glade back a lengthy lane in Bern Township stands a nearly two-century-old stately Georgian revival manor house where, truly, the spirited presences of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana rule the domain. The house, built in 1840 by a prominent Berks limestone quarry owner, has pretty much from its start been a center of social life for the region’s industrial, civic and social leaders. Its architecture – both original and later additions – have drawn praise in the profession. And, for the past dozen years, the property has gained an academic distinction as well: it is the official Alvernia University president’s residence. The property is known as Cedar Hill Farms, located off the aptly named Cedar Hill Drive. It was gifted to Alvernia by Carolyn and Jerome Holleran in 2010. The couple well recalls the day they informed then Alvernia President Thomas Flynn of the offer.
etxview.com
Mahanoy Twp. fire ruled accidental
PATRIOTIC HILL — The cause of a fire that damaged a Mahanoy Twp. home Sunday afternoon has been ruled accidental. Firefighters were called to 21 Patriotic Hill around 1 p.m. for a report of an electrical fire inside a home. The call was quickly upgraded to a working fire...
Times News
Stroudsburg snowmen display starts Friday
Snowmen of Stroudsburg returns for a fifth year starting Friday in the borough and will run through Feb. 25. Hand-painted and decorated by local artists, the 37 life-size snowmen sculptures are spread around the Stroudsburg area and relocated several times during the winter. The Snowmen of Stroudsburg concept was developed...
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
skooknews.com
Man Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assaulting Woman in Pottsville
A Philadelphia man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assaulting a woman in Pottsville early Monday. According to Chief of Police John Morrow, on Monday November 21st, 2022, around 1:00am, Pottsville Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of West Market Street for a domestic assault.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
Fight Among Students Leds To Lockdown At Dauphin County School
A Dauphin County high school was briefly placed on lockdown following a fight between students on Monday, Nov. 21, authorities say. The lockdown at Central Dauphin East High School was lifted at 11:30 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. Classes have resumed and the school operating as normal according...
'KAREN' SLAPS BACK: Employee, Customer Duke It Out At Dunkin' ln Pennsylvania
A customer was slapped in the face with a cell phone and an employee was beaten with a shoe following a disagreement at a Dunkin' in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. 35-year-old Mabel Hinson pulled up at the drive-thru at the Dunkin' located at 2006 Miller Road in East Petersburg in the morning on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the police.
WOLF
Man hospitalized following ATV crash
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
